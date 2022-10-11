ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9 at South Carolina church

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof , who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black church in South Carolina.

Roof had asked the high court to decide how to handle disputes between capital defendants and their attorneys over evidence relating to mental illness. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal.

Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill .

Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C.

A panel of appellate judges had previously upheld his conviction and death sentence .

Roof, 28, is on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Ind. He can still pursue other appeals.

Schnauzersrule
4d ago

No more attempts to appeal.You did it,you had a fair trial,accept your punishment and worry about surviving prison

Chiquis
4d ago

This man is Racist 100%cold blooded. He destroyed 9 families.Sad hope he stays behind barswher he belong. R.I.P. FOR ALL THOSE THAT LOST THEIR LIVES. CANDOLENCES TO THEIR FAMILIES AND FR IUI ENDS. NO WORDS TO COMFORT.🙏🙏🙏🙏

Phil Tyler
4d ago

The scriptures say an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. Not only did he bring death to those nine people but he brought death upon himself. He brought this upon himself. Their lives were not spared neither should his.

