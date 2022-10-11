Get your holiday shopping started with early Amazon Prime deals

Amazon Prime members can start getting holiday shopping started early beginning Tuesday and Wednesday.

The online retail giant says hundreds of thousands of deal are available for products like electronics, kitchen products, toys, fashion and more.

Some of the bigger savings include 80 percent off Fire smart TVs and 50 percent off JBL, Sony and Bose ear buds, speakers and headphones.

The lowest prices of the year will also be on products from Solo Stove, Caudalie, Murad, Philips Sonicare toothbrush products and more on Amazon's website.

Member will also be able to save 15 percent on Peloton Bikes with 25 percent off some accessories and apparel.

In addition, Amazon selling partners including small and medium-sized businesses that include women, Black and military family-owned businesses are also offering discounts on their products.



Some of the deals that will be available during Prime Early Access Sale:

· Save 80% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa and save 70% on Hisense 50-inch U6 Series 4K Quantum Dot QLED Fire TV

· Save up to 55% on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles

· Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

· Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips Sonicare

· Save up to 50% on select Hasbro toys

· Save up to 45% on select vacuums from Shark and iRobot

· Save up to 40% on select power tools from brands like BLACK+DECKER, BOSCH, DEWALT, and GEARWRENCH

· Save 40% on select products from Keurig

· Save up to 40% on select Ninja products

· Save up to 40% on select Vitamix blenders

· Save up to 40% on select Barbie dolls

· Save up to 35% on select laptops and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and LG

· Save 30% on select LEGO sets

· Save up to 30% on select hair products from Drybar, Living Proof, Olaplex, and R+Co

· Save 30% on select lip masks and balms from LANEIGE

· Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits and accessories

· Save 30% on Casper pillows and mattress toppers

· Save up to 30% on select Orolay coats including vests, trench coats, and down jackets

· Save up to 30% on top shoes and apparel styles from New Balance

· Save 15% on the Peloton Bike with delivery available to select locations and up to 25% on select accessories and apparel