New York City, NY

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for NYC Comic Con

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
 4 days ago

( KTLA ) – Great Scott!

“Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con over the weekend (no DeLorean needed), and the moment brought tears to fans’ eyes.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one fan tweeted on Sunday, along with a video of the reunion that has since amassed more than 9.6 million views.

Fox and Lloyd later thanked the audience at Comic Con for the warm welcome they received.

“Great Lloyd,” Fox wrote in an Instagram story. “Thank you @newyorkcomiccon, you were wonderful.”

“I cherish these moments!” Lloyd added. “Thank you to @newyorkcomiccon, my dear friend @realmikejfox, and most importantly all you wonderful fans who show up year after year. This is all because of you! This is heavy!”

During the Q&A portion, both Fox and Lloyd took questions from the audience, and discussed how Fox wasn’t the first pick for the role of Marty McFly: Eric Stoltz originally spent over a month on the film until director Robert Zemeckis decided he wasn’t the right fit.

“I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” Lloyd told the crowd, according to Uproxx . “And I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again?”

The duo immediately clicked, they said, and cinematic history was made.

Fox also spoke about his Parkinson’s diagnosis and credited peers like Lloyd for helping him through his journey.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking — but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Fox explained. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given — the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

The New York event isn’t the first time the dynamic duo reunited, though it’s been a long time. Back in 2015, they reprised their characters for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in honor of the date that Doc and Marty traveled “Back to the Future” in the second film.

