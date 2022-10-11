Read full article on original website
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Apple Insider
If China invades Taiwan, some US officials want to bomb TSMC
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a concern that China would be emboldened by the action and invade Taiwan. That has led to the US government's contingency planning and "war-gaming" to plan out such a scenario. One scenario that has been suggested is a plan to evacuate the island and TSMC....
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
disruptmagazine.com
28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry
The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
PV Tech
Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history
Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
nationalinterest.org
AbramsX: America’s Next Tank Could Revolutionize Ground War
In some scenarios, the hybrid AbramsX would lower the tanks’ increasingly problematic weight, extending range and allowing the tank to drive nearly entirely silently. General Dynamics, the American defense firm behind the highly successful Abrams main battle tank, just revealed its concept for the future of the Abrams. In...
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
CARS・
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
generalaviationnews.com
RV-12 pilot learns not to trust his fuel gauges
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I ran my RV-12 out of...
navalnews.com
DSIT to exhibit a Comprehensive Torpedo Defence System for Surface Vessels
DSIT Solutions Ltd. ‒ one of the world’s leaders in underwater defence and security solutions, offering advanced, state-of-the-art sonar and acoustics technologies for naval, homeland security, and energy applications ‒ will present, together with parent company RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, a comprehensive, integrated Torpedo Defence System (TDS) for surface vessels.
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
A major problem with fusion is solved leading us closer to a perpetual energy source
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wein) has found a way to control Type-I ELM plasma instabilities, which can melt the walls of fusion devices. The work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters and referenced at Phys.org.
