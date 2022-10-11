ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
FOREIGN POLICY
Apple Insider

If China invades Taiwan, some US officials want to bomb TSMC

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a concern that China would be emboldened by the action and invade Taiwan. That has led to the US government's contingency planning and "war-gaming" to plan out such a scenario. One scenario that has been suggested is a plan to evacuate the island and TSMC....
FOREIGN POLICY
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Mining Equipment#Tech#Mining Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Swedish
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
disruptmagazine.com

28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry

The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%

Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PV Tech

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

AbramsX: America’s Next Tank Could Revolutionize Ground War

In some scenarios, the hybrid AbramsX would lower the tanks’ increasingly problematic weight, extending range and allowing the tank to drive nearly entirely silently. General Dynamics, the American defense firm behind the highly successful Abrams main battle tank, just revealed its concept for the future of the Abrams. In...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tipranks.com

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine

A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
generalaviationnews.com

RV-12 pilot learns not to trust his fuel gauges

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I ran my RV-12 out of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
navalnews.com

DSIT to exhibit a Comprehensive Torpedo Defence System for Surface Vessels

DSIT Solutions Ltd. ‒ one of the world’s leaders in underwater defence and security solutions, offering advanced, state-of-the-art sonar and acoustics technologies for naval, homeland security, and energy applications ‒ will present, together with parent company RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, a comprehensive, integrated Torpedo Defence System (TDS) for surface vessels.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
MARKETS
Cruising World

Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks

Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
ELECTRONICS

