Ten Broken Cellos performance at Yucca Valley Material Lab on Sunday (10/16)
The non-profit Yucca Valley Material Lab is presenting a new performance on Sunday by a pair of cellists, composers and improvisers. Ten Broken Cellos creates sounds and performances that responds to the sounds and landscapes inspired by the desert – tickets are available on a sliding scale from 10 to 20 dollars – the show starts at 5PM.
Twentynine Palms Equity and Social Justice meeting tonight (Oct. 13)
The Twentynine Palms Equity and Social Justice Element GPAC will meet tonight (October 13) and will provide an overview of the City’s equity and social justice goals and how they may be broadened and elaborated to fit the needs of our community. This meeting is open to the public...
Pickleball is coming to Yucca Valley
A tennis court at Jacob’s Park in Yucca Valley is being temporarily converted into pickleball courts following a recommendation from the Yucca Valley Park, Recreation and Cultural Commission. The Yucca Valley Town Council says that the conversion will allow them to meet demand for the courts in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Morongo Fire Prevention Day this Saturday (Oct. 15)
The Morongo Valley Fire Department will be hosting Fire Prevention Day in Covington Park this Saturday (October 15th). The Morongo Valley Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Day this Saturday in Covington Park from 10am-2pm. This is a free, family friendly event. Learn about fire truck equipment, who to call for help, “stop, drop, and roll,” and meet Sparky the Dog. And speaking of dogs, they’ll be free hot dogs provided for all attendees.
Fish and Chips at the Joshua Tree VFW tonight
Tonight (October 14), the Joshua Tree VFW 6402 will be serving up fish and chips at a dinner that will feature live music. This Friday Night Dinner begins at 4 p.m. and will be held at the VFW Hall, located at 6402 Veteran’s Way in Joshua Tree.
Little Pioneers Pageant Winners Announced
The Little Pioneers pageant, part of the Pioneer Days event in Twentynine Palms, was held this week. Among all the boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 6 years-old who dressed in frontier-inspired costumes, briefly interviewed, and invited to showcase a talent if they so choose, only two children could be named the winners.
Sunfair Dry Lake clean-up event all weekend (Oct. 15 – 16)
Local photographer Denny Truong is hosting a two-day clean-up and campout at Joshua Tree’s popular Sunfair Dry Lakebed this Saturday (October 15th) and Sunday (October 16th). Sponsored by Forward Observations Group, the free family friendly event is BYO food, drinks, camping gear, and trash bags, with mandatory Leave No...
MDLT Campfire Talk – short film screening, emergency prep, and S’Mores
The Mojave Desert Land Trust is teaming up with the San Bernardino Fire Department for an appropriately named Campfire Talk about fire safety and preparedness in the desert. The talk is this Friday evening (Oct. 13) from 6 to 7PM, and will start with a screening of a short film by the Hispanic Access Foundation called “I am Cheo” – it explores environmental justice and wildfires through the eyes of a young Latino. Visitors can also learn about the country’s emergency preparedness app, and finish out the evening with the best thing you can make around a campfire: S’mores!
RESCHEDULED: Car Wash is raising money for CMC Nursing Students Saturday Morning (10/15)
Update – this car wash fundraiser has been rescheduled to October 29th due to weather. Bring out your dirtiest, most mud-spattered cars and vans and get them thoroughly cleaned in support of a good cause. Students in the Copper Mountain College Nursing students are raising money for the school’s...
Johnson Valley Oktoberfest Happening Today (10/15)
The 12th annual Johnson Valley Improvement Association Oktoberfest is happening today – rain or shine – and they have beer, cider, food, and events that will give the famous German festival celebration a run for their money. The fun begins at 3:00 p.m. at the Johnson Valley Community...
Experimental Sounds and Music at Beatnik Lounge tonight (10/15)
Experimental sounds will be spilling out of the Beatnik Lounge in downtown Joshua Tree this evening – starting at 8PM sharp. A mix of local and touring artists will be playing tonight:. Usufruct. Mika Pontecorvo. Nihilanon. Anastasia Gastelum. Phog Masheen. The Beatnik Lounge is in downtown Joshua Tree –...
Landers Cookbook reprinted after 40+ years
Post-It Notes were launched, a gallon of gas was $1.25, and Chicken McNuggets first appeared on McDonald’s menu. The year was 1981 and still eleven years before the magnitude 7.3 earthquake would shake things up in Landers. In 1981 a bright future was forecast and the Landers Chamber of Commerce was raising funds through sale of a limited-edition cookbook, “Creative Cooking of the Landers Area.”
Vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree leaves driver dead and passenger with major injuries
A vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree yesterday resulted in the driver being ejected and killed, and left the passenger with major injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, On Wednesday at around 4:20PM a 2011 Lexus was traveling northbound on Border Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, steering to the right and off the road where it rolled multiple times.
