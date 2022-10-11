Read full article on original website
Astros advance to sixth straight ALCS after 18-inning instant classic
The Astros and Mariners played two games for the price of one in their 18-inning affair, and it was Jeremy Pena's homer that send the Astros to another ALCS.
Guardians rally for 3 runs in the 9th to stun Yankees, take 2-1 advantage in ALDS
Only a day removed from a dramatic extra-inning win in Game 2 of the ALDS, the Cleveland Guardians shocked the New York Yankees again on Saturday. Trailing by two, the Guardians rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, earning a 6-5 win and a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five series.
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
NEXT Weather: Fabulous forecast for the Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother Nature is smiling on the Phillies with a stretch of picture-perfect weather for the NLCS. Whether the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday and Wednesday at both locations in southern California will have bright sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s.Heading home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, the weather at Citizens Bank Park will be seasonably pleasant with sun and 60s.If Game 5 is needed, it will be partly sunny and near 70 on Sunday in Philadelphia.Games 6 and 7 are back in southern California, where the extended forecast includes sunny and warm conditions.Go Phillies!
Aaron Boone Says Clay Holmes Was Only Available for ’Emergency’ in Loss to Guardians
The Yankees manager explained his decision not to use his most reliable reliever against the Guardians on Saturday night.
Houston 1, Seattle 0
DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 14, Seattle 10. 2B_Bregman (1), Rodríguez (3). HR_Peña (1). SB_Gurriel (1), Tucker (1), Rodríguez (1). S_McCormick (1). Murfee pitched to 3 batters in the 18th. HBP_Kirby 2 (Alvarez,Mancini), D.Castillo (Díaz), Pressly (Haniger), Sewald (McCormick). WP_Garcia. Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Cory Blaser;...
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave them the chance to go crazy. Snell pitched five-hit ball into...
Padres turn to Joe Musgrove to close out Dodgers
Last Sunday in New York, Joe Musgrove blanked the 100-win Mets on one hit over seven innings to lead the San Diego Padres to victory in the National League wild-card round. Saturday night in his hometown, Musgrove will try to eliminate the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth game of the NL Division Series.
Fans energized after Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA - "It's a good time to be a Philly fan right now," said Justin Young. The Phillies didn't just beat the Braves in the first home playoff game in over a decade. They won in a rout. The fans got to savor a big win delivered by Harper, Hoskins, Nola, and company.
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
E_Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1). DP_Cleveland 0, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, New York 11. 2B_Ramírez (2), J.Naylor (1). HR_Rosario (1), Stanton (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Locastro (1). IPHRERBBSO. Cleveland. Bieber52-352237. Stephan11-300004. Karinchak2-300032. Clase W,1-021-310012. New York. Cortes562233. Trivino2-300012. Loáisiga12-300000. Peralta100002. Holmes2-300011. Taillon L,0-1032200. Schmidt100000. Peralta pitched...
Phillies anxious to put Braves in 'hostile envoronment'
The Philadelphia Phillies' long wait for a home game ends Friday when they play host to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. It will be the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011 when they ultimately fell in five games in the NLDS to the St. Louis Cardinals. It will also be their first game back at home since Sept. 25.
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Barnes (1), Muncy (1), Soto (1). HR_Grisham (1). SF_Betts (1). Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Scott Barry; Right, Chris Segal; Left, Tripp Gibson. T_3:44. A_45,137 (40,209).
Report: MLB sets one-year qualifying offer at $19.65M
MLB will set its one-year qualifying offer for free agents at $19.65 million for the upcoming offseason, the New York Post reported. The amount, which is the average of the top 125 salaries across the major leagues, can be offered by teams to their own free agents provided that player has not been given a qualifying offer previously.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
Warriors, Andrew Wiggins agree to 4-year extension
The Golden State Warriors have chosen to keep a championship piece around for a few years longer, as the team agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN reported Saturday. The 27-year-old Toronto native could earn up to five years and $143 million based...
