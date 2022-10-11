CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a hero earlier in the postseason, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario as the young Guardians, who have shown no fear during this storybook season, rallied once again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination. “He can take some swings early in the count, and you’re like uh-oh,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “When he gets to two strikes, he gets the barrel of the bat to the ball a lot of times, and did it again tonight.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO