Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a hero earlier in the postseason, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario as the young Guardians, who have shown no fear during this storybook season, rallied once again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination. “He can take some swings early in the count, and you’re like uh-oh,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “When he gets to two strikes, he gets the barrel of the bat to the ball a lot of times, and did it again tonight.”
Aaron Boone not worried about sting of game three loss bleeding into game four: 'Hell no. Not allowed to'
The Yankees lost in the most heartbreaking way possible in game three, but Aaron Boone quickly dismissed concern of that bleeding into a must-win game four.
Cleveland leads series 2-1
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 27, Cleveland 54. 2B_Cabrera, Arias, Ramírez 2, Kwan, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Bader 2, Rizzo, Cabrera, Stanton, Judge, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Bader 2, Rizzo 2, Cabrera 2, Stanton 2, Judge 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Giménez, Rosario 2, J.Naylor 2, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Locastro, Giménez, Rosario. SF_Trevino.
NEXT Weather: Fabulous forecast for the Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother Nature is smiling on the Phillies with a stretch of picture-perfect weather for the NLCS. Whether the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday and Wednesday at both locations in southern California will have bright sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s.Heading home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, the weather at Citizens Bank Park will be seasonably pleasant with sun and 60s.If Game 5 is needed, it will be partly sunny and near 70 on Sunday in Philadelphia.Games 6 and 7 are back in southern California, where the extended forecast includes sunny and warm conditions.Go Phillies!
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
E_Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1). DP_Cleveland 0, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, New York 11. 2B_Ramírez (2), J.Naylor (1). HR_Rosario (1), Stanton (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Locastro (1). IPHRERBBSO. Cleveland. Bieber52-352237. Stephan11-300004. Karinchak2-300032. Clase W,1-021-310012. New York. Cortes562233. Trivino2-300012. Loáisiga12-300000. Peralta100002. Holmes2-300011. Taillon L,0-1032200. Schmidt100000. Peralta pitched...
Friday's Major League Linescores
Bieber, Stephan (6), Karinchak (8), Clase (8) and Hedges, Maile; Cortes, Trivino (6), Loáisiga (6), Peralta (8), Holmes (9), Taillon (10), Schmidt (10) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_Clase 1-1. L_Taillon 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, A.Rosario (1), Kwan (1). New York, Bader (1), Stanton (1), Rizzo (1). NATIONAL LEAGUE. Atlanta000001000—161 Philadelphia00600030x—982.
MLB・
Braves turn to RHP Spencer Strider for Game 3 of NLDS
Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will start against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Strider is making his postseason debut and hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 18 due to an oblique issue. Prior to the injury, Strider (11-5, 2.67 ERA regular season) became the first pitcher in major league history to strike out more than 200 batters while allowing fewer than 100 hits.
Houston 1, Seattle 0
DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 14, Seattle 10. 2B_Bregman (1), Rodríguez (3). HR_Peña (1). SB_Gurriel (1), Tucker (1), Rodríguez (1). S_McCormick (1). Murfee pitched to 3 batters in the 18th. HBP_Kirby 2 (Alvarez,Mancini), D.Castillo (Díaz), Pressly (Haniger), Sewald (McCormick). WP_Garcia. Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Cory Blaser;...
Report: MLB sets one-year qualifying offer at $19.65M
MLB will set its one-year qualifying offer for free agents at $19.65 million for the upcoming offseason, the New York Post reported. The amount, which is the average of the top 125 salaries across the major leagues, can be offered by teams to their own free agents provided that player has not been given a qualifying offer previously.
NFL・
AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league’s recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday. The person spoke to The...
NFL・
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Barnes (1), Muncy (1), Soto (1). HR_Grisham (1). SF_Betts (1). Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Scott Barry; Right, Chris Segal; Left, Tripp Gibson. T_3:44. A_45,137 (40,209).
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL・
