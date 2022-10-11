ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing closed for day after threat

By Iz Martin, Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

UPDATE (10:39 P.M.) – MacDonald Middle School will be open on Wednesday, October 12, the school said on social media.

ELPS says they believe they have identified the suspect and that there is no credible threat to the student body.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing was closed Tuesday because of a threat.

The threat was made to the school via social media, a Facebook post from East Lansing Public Schools said.

All other school buildings in the ELPS district will be open Tuesday.

Down the road, Okemos Public School put out a statement to families saying the administration learned of a threat being investigated by Meridian Township and East Lansing police.

Okemos schools said the threat was targeted towards MacDonald Middle School and appeared to be written by an adult in response to alleged bullying towards the person’s son.

Meridian Township police couldn’t identify any threat towards Okemos schools, the district said.

“No evidence was found that identified involvement from Okemos students or families. All Okemos schools will remain open today,” said Okemos superintendent John J. Hood.

Because of the threat, there will be an increased police presence in the area, Okemos schools said.

“As such, we wanted our community aware of the situation. Please know that the safety of students and staff is paramount in our approach,” Hood said.

East Lansing, MI
