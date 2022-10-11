ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity

A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
ATHENS, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Connolly
WDBO

Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road

DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Murder#Violent Crime#State
WAFF

Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy