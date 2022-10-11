Read full article on original website
Judge moves up court date in Mason Sisk’s mass murder retrial
Accused teen mass murderer Mason Sisk is headed back to court. In a new court document, a Limestone County judge orders that a motion hearing in Sisk’s murder retrial that was scheduled for Dec. 2 now be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The motions set for consideration involve...
Madison County man arrested, accused of using by using investors’ money for jewels, travel
A Madison County man is out on bond after being arrested on 13 counts of securities law violations. The Alabama Securities Commission says Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, is out on $30,000 bond after being indicted by the Colbert County Grand Jury. Butler is charged with 11 counts of securities fraud,...
Franklin County woman charged in deadly dog attack pleads not guilty; trial date set
The Franklin County dog owner charged with manslaughter after her dogs attacked and killed an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) employee has pleaded not guilty. Brandy Dowdy pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment Tuesday. Sheriff Shannon Oliver says ADPH employee Jacqueline Beard was following up on a separate...
Youth accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old boy in north Alabama charged as an adult
A juvenile suspect who police say shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in north Alabama earlier this week was charged as an adult in the case. The suspect, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with manslaughter as an adult in the killing of 13-year-old Moulton Middle School student Mauricio Nevarez, Trinity police told WAAY.
Jackie Neblett to spend life in prison for 2020 murder in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackie Neblett will spend life in prison for the June 3, 2020, murder of Ellis Johnson in Prentiss County. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and received his sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Neblett also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the same-day attack on...
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
Florence man indicted on rape, abuse charges; victim believes they aren't the only one
The six-count indictment against a Florence man states he raped and sexually abused his victim multiple times between 2016 and 2018. So far, only one victim has come forward, but the investigator handling her case told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the victim believes there are others out there who haven't come forward yet.
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
Drugs found in gum containers, Athens man arrested
An Athens man has been arrested after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs in various containers.
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
1 dead, police officer flown to hospital after north Alabama crash
Tuscumbia police say one person is dead and an officer is injured following a vehicle crash involving a Tuscumbia police cruiser. Police Chief Tony Logan said the incident happened about 8:16 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road. Officers arriving on the scene found a pedestrian had been struck and that...
