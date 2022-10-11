Read full article on original website
Related
big945.com
Water quality swimming advisory lifted for Sandy Bay sound-side site in Frisco
State recreational water quality officials today lifted a water quality swimming advisory for a sound-side swimming area in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. The...
big945.com
Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony happening today at Wanchese Harbor
Despite the risk of rain, Dare County has announced that the Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony will take place as scheduled, today, Thursday, October 13, at Wanchese Harbor. The Community Day is currently underway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the christening happening shortly after at...
