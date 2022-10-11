ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Water quality swimming advisory lifted for Sandy Bay sound-side site in Frisco

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a water quality swimming advisory for a sound-side swimming area in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. The...
FRISCO, NC

