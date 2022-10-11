No, you are not reading the classifieds. Little did I know that last week’s column about Hurricane Ian would segue perfectly into this week’s article. At Wednesday’s Health Department meeting, we learned that the search for a director of Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps continues. Luckily, we do not live in a geographic area likely to get hit by a hurricane of that category. We have been hit by a tornado, blizzards, fires and other situations that our local Medical Reserve Corps stepped in with indispensable assistance. They also help with other non-urgent medical fairs and clinics. Westfield MRC has been an essential volunteer organization in our city for 25 years.

