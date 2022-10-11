Read full article on original website
Glass artist Josh Simpson brings creations, fun to Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD -- To visitors to the Cool Air Hot Glass program at the Springfield Museums on Saturday, many of artist Josh Simpson’s creations might have seemed out of this world. And, for a good reason, said the artist, whose special exhibit, “Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass,” brought hands-on...
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts celebrates its 25th anniversary with a play performance
As the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts neared, CEO Donna Haghighat didn’t want to celebrate with a typical gala that featured a sit-down meal and speakers. Rather, the nonprofit that funds programs for gender equity will celebrate with a new take on its efforts...
Senator spoke with students, looks forward to fall festivals (Letters)
I hope everybody had a great week. We are definitely settling into fall, and it’s wonderful to see the leaves changing color around us. There’s a lot of festivities happening in our district right now and it’s been great to see so many of you out around our community.
Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College host national conference on Puerto Rico and its people
HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are hosting a weekend-long national conference on Puerto Rico and its diaspora on the mainland. The interdisciplinary conference is sponsored by the Puerto Rican Studies Association and has attracted scholars from across the country for a series of workshops...
Doors Open Holyoke opens doors to hidden places across the city
The second annual Doors Open Holyoke opened a lot of doors to some hidden places across the city for self-guided tours Saturday. For instance, did you know there is a large ballroom in City Hall? You would if you had joined Bomba De Aqui Dance and Music Company at a Saturday Afro-Puerto Rican concert there.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Help wanted — Medical Reserve Corps director
No, you are not reading the classifieds. Little did I know that last week’s column about Hurricane Ian would segue perfectly into this week’s article. At Wednesday’s Health Department meeting, we learned that the search for a director of Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps continues. Luckily, we do not live in a geographic area likely to get hit by a hurricane of that category. We have been hit by a tornado, blizzards, fires and other situations that our local Medical Reserve Corps stepped in with indispensable assistance. They also help with other non-urgent medical fairs and clinics. Westfield MRC has been an essential volunteer organization in our city for 25 years.
After rains, over 900,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River
After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
Ware to name gym after longtime AD Paul Orszulak: ‘It’s something I never expected’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Paul Orszulak spent decades giving everything he had to the town of Ware and particularly the students at Ware Junior/Senior High School. Now, the town is giving back to him.
Wild Flour Kolaches in Sturbridge closes down, citing economic reasons
Wild Flour Kolaches, a bakery shop in Sturbridge, will shut down toward the month’s end. In a Facebook post, the business says its last day of operation will be on October 23. The restaurant cites the current “economic situation” that has made the success of their shop a “near impossibility.”
Northampton-based wine and cheese shop Provisions to open in Longmeadow
Northampton-based wine, beer and cheese shop Provisions will open its third store in Longmeadow in the coming weeks, aiming to serve customers before the bustling holiday season. Started in Northampton in 2011, and expanded to Amherst in 2020, Provisions sells wine and beer “with a story to tell,” co-owner Bruce...
Barnes 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield alerts community of upcoming nighttime training flights
WESTFIELD - The Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Wing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is alerting the community that the base will be conducting nighttime training exercises starting Monday and continuing through Oct. 23. According to base officials, the night training allows pilots to stay current with mandatory Air Force...
Westfield fitness jamboree will feature YMCA workout programs
WESTFIELD — The YMCA of Greater Westfield is offering the opportunity to try out several of its exercise programs for free when it holds its second annual Fall Fitness Jamboree later this month. The Y will offer six different half-hour workout programs at its 67 Court St. facility, run...
Meet the 2022-23 Springfield Thunderbirds: Photos, bios for player and coaches
After an historically successful season, the Springfield Thunderbirds are back this fall with the season starting at home Saturday, Oct. 15. Last season, the Thunderbirds claimed the title of Eastern Conference Champions and made it to the Calder Cup Finals before earning the title of AHL Team of the Year by the American Hockey League. They will raise their Eastern Conference Championship banner Saturday in front of their home crowd at the MassMutual Center.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Very high speed played role in Honey Dew Donuts crash in Worcester, initial investigation shows
Very high Speed was a factor in a crash Thursday night that ended with a Honda Civic inside the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard surrounded by glass and debris, according to a preliminary investigation by Worcester police. The driver lost control of his car and hydroplaned, according to...
Helfand’s Deli to open in old Sahara restaurant spot in Worcester on Oct. 27
Worcester residents will soon have the chance to get New York-style deli staples on Highland Street. Helfand’s Deli announced on social media Friday that it will be opening in a little less than two weeks on Thursday, Oct. 27. Certified Public Accountant Carl Goldstein is behind the deli, along...
Worcester enters new electricity supply contract that aims to save ratepayers $42.50 a month this winter
Rising electricity rates are expected to hit ratepayers across Massachusetts hard this winter. But the city of Worcester has entered a new supply contract that the city says will help lessen the blow on electric customers in the city money in the coming months. Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista...
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester
People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
Evan Villalongo’s game-ending interception seals victory for No. 9 West Springfield football, as Terriers defeat No. 7 Agawam 14-13
AGAWAM - With the win at the tip of its fingertips, No. 9 West Springfield set out to stop No. 7 Agawam on its final drive of the game, and Evan Villalongo made sure to deliver.
