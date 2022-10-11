Read full article on original website
Supreme Court hears case involving Trooper chase and accident
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in a case where a woman sued the state for negligence after a multi-state fugitive being chased by a State Trooper ran into her car in central Iowa. The Polk County district court judge ruled Amber Martinez’s lawsuit involving the chase by Trooper Brett Tjepkes could go forward. Attorney David Ranscht, argued for the state that there is no case. “No reasonable jury could conclude on this record which you have in front of you in video format and including audio as well that Sergeant Tjepkes acted recklessly so you should reverse and remand with instructions to enter summary judgment for the state,” he says.
Burn ban in effect for Shelby County TFN
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Emergency Management officials report Shelby County will be in a burn ban until further notice. The decision is made by a majority of the fire chiefs in the county. The EMA will continue to monitor the weather conditions and the burn ban will be lifted when conditions improve.
West Des Moines Man Charged with Securities Fraud; State Encourages Potential Victims to Come Forward
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report, 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler, of West Des Moines, was recently charged with one count of Theft in the First Degree Against an Older Individual (Class B Felony), one count of Ongoing Criminal Conduct (Class B Felony), and one count of Securities Fraud (Class C Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau. The charges against Kessler stem from an investigation which began in April of 2022. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Dallas County Attorney’s Office, Kessler allegedly had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly individual.
Construction Updates: Emergency Drive Reopens; Construction Continues
Atlantic, IA — Officials at Cass Health, today (Friday), announced that the emergency driveway is now open to all traffic. The drive had been closed for several months as crews worked to completely replace the drive. The Emergency Department entrance remains closed due to ongoing construction; all emergency patients...
Stuart P-D’s Community Program to host 1st Annual “Shop with a Cop” program
(Stuart, Iowa) – The Stuart Police Department’s Community Programs (SPDCP) division will host its 1st Annual “Shop with a Cop” program, on Saturday, December 10th. “Shop with a Cop” is an event that allows children to have a positive interaction with law enforcement while also allowing officers to assist children and their families in having a fun holiday season.
Mills County Sheriff’s report: Malvern man arrested; semi driver misdirected by GPS gets in a rut
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Malvern was arrested Tuesday evening. 71-year-old James Edward Pontow was arrested at around 6-p.m., for Driving While Barred. Deputies investigated an incident that resulted in property damage, Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say 48-year-old John Lindeman, of Defiance,...
Community Foundation announces application for “Make it happen” nonprofit cohort
(Western Iowa) – The Community Foundation for Western Iowa, formerly Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, has announced that the Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for their “Make It Happen” nonprofit training program sponsored by D.A. Davidson. The Community Foundation for Western Iowa created the “Make It Happen”...
House fire near Shelby Saturday afternoon
(Shelby, Iowa) – A structure fire between Shelby and Avoca, south of Interstate 80, this (Saturday) afternoon, resulted in the loss of a residence, but no one was injured. Multiple agencies responded to the blaze at 31338 410th Street (near 410th & Tamarck), at around 1:24-p.m. The blaze was...
Field Fires keep firefighters busy Thursday afternoon
(Western Iowa) – Crews in western and southwest Iowa kept busy Thursday afternoon, battling the wind and flames that spurred two separate, large field fires. The fires occurred within a couple of hours on one another. One of the incidents involved a soybean field in northwestern Audubon County. Firefighters from Manning, Manilla, Irwin, Defiance, Kirkman, Audubon, and Kirkman responded to the scene. Shelby County Emergency Management noted on their social media page, that “It was fast moving,” and that crews “did a GREAT job stopping it from getting to the next field of standing corn!!!!”
DNR gives update on mountain lion sightings
(Radio Iowa) – D-N-R Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports of large canines, such as mountain lions, and therefore you may have heard about, heard in the news, about a recent video and report down by Warren Madison County border,” Hildreth says. He says the number of mountain lions in the state is still very small.
Atlantic FFA Members Attend Leadership Conference
(By FFA Reporter Charli Goff) – Each year, the Southwest District and Iowa FFA officers plan and facilitate Greenhand Fire Up Conferences for FFA members in the Southwest District. The workshops were leadership focused with an emphasis on the experiences that occur in the lives of beginning high school students These workshops are geared toward engaging members into FFA as the year kicks up. Atlantic welcomed 29 FFA chapters and 362 from all over the Southwest District on Wednesday, October 12th.
Civil Air Patrol presentation this Sunday, in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) -You may not realize it, but Atlantic is home to a squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP). In fact, there are nine CAP units in Iowa. The Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron is headquartered in the American Legion Building (The Armory), at 201 Poplar Street. You can meet some of the leaders, both adult and youth on Sunday, October 16, beginning at 2-p.m. Learn about services citizens in the county receive from the national and local, CAP. Stacy Condie, 1st Lieutenant Unit Commander, other adults and Cadets will present the program sponsored by ARISE, and you’re invited to meet these present and future leaders.
Atlantic Police report on arrests & citations, 9/26/22-10/9/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Police Department have issued a report on arrests and citations covering the Sept. 26 through Oct. 9, time-frame. Most recently…. This past Sunday (Oct. 9), officers arrested 27-year-old Mikenda Ifraim, of Atlantic, for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree. Last Friday...
