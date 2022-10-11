ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM partnering with Cincinnati Reds, opening sportsbook at Great American Ball Park

By Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Thirty-three years after Pete Rose accepted a lifetime ban for gambling on baseball games, the Cincinnati Reds will have a retail sportsbook at their ballpark.

BetMGM announced its partnership with the Reds on Tuesday. The multi-year agreement will include opening a year-round sportsbook in the spot that is currently filled by the Machine Room restaurant on the northeast side of the ballpark. The sportsbook will be accessible only from the outside of the ballpark due to MLB restrictions.

Ohio is scheduled to legalize sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023.

Great American Ball Park will become the second MLB stadium with a BetMGM sportsbook, joining Nationals Park in Washington D.C., which opened in January. Along with the sportsbook, BetMGM signage will be featured throughout the ballpark, including an outfield wall sign, messaging behind home plate and a branded foul line during some games.

BetMGM, according to the press release, will have its own suite and club seats at the stadium, and plans to create a VIP experience that includes on-field access during batting practice.

“With sports gaming coming to Ohio, the Reds sought to bring the highest quality operator to our ballpark for those fans who choose to participate in sports gaming,” said Doug Healy, the Reds’ chief financial officer, said in a statement. “BetMGM is renowned for their expertise in entertainment and sports gaming, and we believe their brand best fits our high customer standards and will also help draw visitors to our city.”

FC Cincinnati announced a partnership with Superbook Sports in July. The Bengals have not yet filed licensing applications for a retail sportsbook at Paycor Stadium, according to the Sports Business Journal.

