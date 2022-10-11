ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Three arrested after cocaine, cash, gun found in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday. Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for suspects in robbery, attempted rape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two men in a robbery and attempted rape that occurred near Ohio State University’s campus Saturday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman was asleep in her car on East 11th Avenue near North High Street before being woken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

A Kenton man was sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Derick W. L. Curl was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of domestic violence and cruelty to companion animals. As part...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman After Domestic Disturbance

A woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Kenton Tuesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Vine Street to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend. At the scene, officers arrested Brittany Spencer.
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster woman killed in two-vehicle accident

A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Ashland County claimed the life of a Wooster woman. The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and County Road 2175. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year old Gale Stauffer was westbound on 30 and attempting to turn left onto the county road when she pulled into the path of an eastbound semi. Stauffer was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, while the semi driver, a 40-year old man from Mansfield, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries. The crash, which shut down 30 for about an hour and a half, remains under investigation.
WOOSTER, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning

Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotopost.com

23 Ohioans Indicted as Part of Narcotics Distribution Ring Involving Bulk Amounts of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Methamphetamine & other Narcotic

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The government added 12 defendants and 28 new charges to a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now charges 23 total individuals. A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced the case in July after a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of a Columbus elementary school.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
COLUMBUS, OH

