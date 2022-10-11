A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Ashland County claimed the life of a Wooster woman. The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and County Road 2175. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year old Gale Stauffer was westbound on 30 and attempting to turn left onto the county road when she pulled into the path of an eastbound semi. Stauffer was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, while the semi driver, a 40-year old man from Mansfield, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries. The crash, which shut down 30 for about an hour and a half, remains under investigation.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO