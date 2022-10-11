Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Three arrested after cocaine, cash, gun found in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday. Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than […]
Police search for suspects in robbery, attempted rape
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two men in a robbery and attempted rape that occurred near Ohio State University’s campus Saturday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman was asleep in her car on East 11th Avenue near North High Street before being woken […]
wktn.com
Kenton Man Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
A Kenton man was sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Derick W. L. Curl was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of domestic violence and cruelty to companion animals. As part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Kenton Woman After Domestic Disturbance
A woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Kenton Tuesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Vine Street to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend. At the scene, officers arrested Brittany Spencer.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
wktn.com
Woman Sentenced on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge; Man Sentenced on GSI Charges in Common Pleas Court
An Upper Sandusky woman was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 17 years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after milk truck overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
4 indicted in west Columbus human trafficking and drug bust
During the investigation, 27 human trafficking victims were identified. Investigators seized five firearms and more than $200,000 worth of narcotics.
wqkt.com
Wooster woman killed in two-vehicle accident
A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Ashland County claimed the life of a Wooster woman. The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and County Road 2175. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year old Gale Stauffer was westbound on 30 and attempting to turn left onto the county road when she pulled into the path of an eastbound semi. Stauffer was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, while the semi driver, a 40-year old man from Mansfield, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries. The crash, which shut down 30 for about an hour and a half, remains under investigation.
Police identify 13-year-old shot, killed in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Sinzae Reed shot in the street. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning
Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. John Petitt—45...
sciotopost.com
23 Ohioans Indicted as Part of Narcotics Distribution Ring Involving Bulk Amounts of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Methamphetamine & other Narcotic
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The government added 12 defendants and 28 new charges to a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now charges 23 total individuals. A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced the case in July after a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of a Columbus elementary school.
11-year-old killed in Ohio rollover crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendors
Food vendors in the Short North and University District may face new regulations including reduced operation times and set-up location restrictions. Credit: Beka Cagle | Lantern Reporter.
23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
Comments / 0