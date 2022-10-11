ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Commanders’ Ron Rivera calls BS on Carson Wentz reports following Thursday Night Football

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera exploded on Thursday following Washington’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Before the game, in a deep dive on Daniel Snyder, ESPN suggested it was the Commanders owner who called for Washington trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, a move which happened in March in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

Commanders’ Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t pick Carson Wentz

After the Washington Commanders scraped by the Chicago Bears in uninspiring fashion on Thursday Night Football, more questions emerged on Carson Wentz. The 29-year-old quarterback struggled mightily against Chicago, throwing for just 99 yards while completing 12-for-22 passes (54.5%) for a 66.3 quarterback rating. It marked the second game of...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers' firing of Matt Rhule has led to questions about the organization's future, including that of running back Christian McCaffrey. The sixth-year pro is one of the best dual-threat playmakers at his position, ranking fifth in scrimmage yards per game (108.1) since the start of the 2021 season. There could be concerns surrounding his injury history with McCaffrey missing 23 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. There are potential salary cap hurdles, as well, but there are a number of NFL teams that should have already picked up the phone to inquire about McCaffrey ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. As of Monday, the day of Rhule's firing, Carolina had not had trade talks about McCaffrey with any team, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. In my opinion, Carolina should welcome any such calls because a trade for the All-Pro back would likely net significant draft capital for a team that looks to be headed for a rebuild.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 6 sleepers

We have made it to the first of the bye weeks, which means lots of fantasy managers will be hitting the waiver wire heavy to find replacements for holes in the lineup. When you combine the missing bye week players with guys who are injured or have underperformed, the pickings could be slim. If you're needing extra help finding quality free agents, be sure to check out Matt Okada's waiver wire column.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 6 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Now that Brady finally has good, healthy wide receivers to target, he is starting to score more fantasy points; he has averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. Without T.J. Watt, the Steelers have allowed 21.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (sixth-most in the NFL since Week 2) while facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett and Zach Wilson in three of those four weeks. The Steelers have allowed 22 completions of 20+ yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. Brady is a must-start in Week 6.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly has a fractured finger

Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz took the field on Thursday night already not “100 percent” from an arm strain, and it seems he incurred a serious second injury for his efforts in Week 6. On Saturday morning, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that...
NFL
NFL

Move the Sticks: Shift of offense to defense and layup touchdown leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the shift of offense to defense as the NFL is on track for its worst offensive season in five years. Next, the pair discuss the layup touchdown leaders, which are defined by inside three-yard line touchdown passes. Then, the duo break down the battle of the Bills and Chiefs offenses in their Week 6 matchup. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on the top 5 sack leaders this season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy