Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder –
Cowboys OT, Eagles ex Jason Peters Calls Philly Fans WHAT?!?
Current Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters spend 11 highly-successful seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2020.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera calls BS on Carson Wentz reports following Thursday Night Football
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera exploded on Thursday following Washington’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Before the game, in a deep dive on Daniel Snyder, ESPN suggested it was the Commanders owner who called for Washington trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, a move which happened in March in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
NBC Sports Chicago
Commanders’ Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t pick Carson Wentz
After the Washington Commanders scraped by the Chicago Bears in uninspiring fashion on Thursday Night Football, more questions emerged on Carson Wentz. The 29-year-old quarterback struggled mightily against Chicago, throwing for just 99 yards while completing 12-for-22 passes (54.5%) for a 66.3 quarterback rating. It marked the second game of...
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 tight ends: Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and David Njoku headline position
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 tight ends heading into Week 6. Before we...
NFL
RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers' firing of Matt Rhule has led to questions about the organization's future, including that of running back Christian McCaffrey. The sixth-year pro is one of the best dual-threat playmakers at his position, ranking fifth in scrimmage yards per game (108.1) since the start of the 2021 season. There could be concerns surrounding his injury history with McCaffrey missing 23 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. There are potential salary cap hurdles, as well, but there are a number of NFL teams that should have already picked up the phone to inquire about McCaffrey ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. As of Monday, the day of Rhule's firing, Carolina had not had trade talks about McCaffrey with any team, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. In my opinion, Carolina should welcome any such calls because a trade for the All-Pro back would likely net significant draft capital for a team that looks to be headed for a rebuild.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 6 sleepers
We have made it to the first of the bye weeks, which means lots of fantasy managers will be hitting the waiver wire heavy to find replacements for holes in the lineup. When you combine the missing bye week players with guys who are injured or have underperformed, the pickings could be slim. If you're needing extra help finding quality free agents, be sure to check out Matt Okada's waiver wire column.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 6 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Now that Brady finally has good, healthy wide receivers to target, he is starting to score more fantasy points; he has averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. Without T.J. Watt, the Steelers have allowed 21.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (sixth-most in the NFL since Week 2) while facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett and Zach Wilson in three of those four weeks. The Steelers have allowed 22 completions of 20+ yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. Brady is a must-start in Week 6.
Yardbarker
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly has a fractured finger
Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz took the field on Thursday night already not “100 percent” from an arm strain, and it seems he incurred a serious second injury for his efforts in Week 6. On Saturday morning, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Shift of offense to defense and layup touchdown leaders
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the shift of offense to defense as the NFL is on track for its worst offensive season in five years. Next, the pair discuss the layup touchdown leaders, which are defined by inside three-yard line touchdown passes. Then, the duo break down the battle of the Bills and Chiefs offenses in their Week 6 matchup. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on the top 5 sack leaders this season.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 7 of college football season
Back in August, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and his experienced scouting staff released their watch list for next year's game, which included 485 prospects from more than 100 college football programs. Below, I rank my top 25 players from that list and provide the names of 25...
