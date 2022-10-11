ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Announce NLDS Roster

By Alex Carr
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their roster for the National League Division Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies will play in their first National League Division Series since 2011 beginning on Tuesday. Ahead of the series, the team announced their finalized roster.

There were a few notable exclusions. Most notably, right-handed pitcher David Robertson was omitted after being included on the National League Wild Card Series roster. The same goes for infielder and sparkplug Nick Maton. Taking their places are right-handed pitcher Nick Nelson, and utilityman Dalton Guthrie.

The decisions are curious ones, but could be due to unforeseen injury. No-longer-interim manager Rob Thomson will address the media ahead of today's 1:07 p.m. first pitch, and will surely address the roster's construction.

Update, 10:35 a.m.: According to manager Rob Thomson, David Robertson strained his right calf jumping following Bryce Harper's home run in Saturday night's win over the Cardinals. He will head for a PRP injection in Philadelphia, and has been left off of the NLDS roster.

