Enola Holmes 2 new trailer: Millie Bobby Brown stars as a determined detective who must work with her brother Sherlock played by Henry Cavill

By Heidi Parker, Lizzie May For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

A new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 was shared on Tuesday morning.

In the clip, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is seen as a determined detective who has recently opened her own agency. Her first client is Matchstick Girl who is trying to find her missing sister who may hold many secrets about the rich and powerful.

Also seen in the trailer was Henry Cavill who plays Enola's dashing detective brother Sherlock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaCBS_0iUUHgy400
New look: A new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 was shared on Tuesday morning. In the clip, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is seen as a determined amateur detective who is trying to find a missing girl 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZS1X_0iUUHgy400
Good pair: Also seen in the trailer was Henry Cavill who plays her dashing detective brother Sherlock

The trailer begins with Sherlock finding Enola hiding in his cabinet.

Then we learn that Enola is looking for a missing girl who holds the secrets of some very powerful people.

But soon after Sherlock tells his sibling that the case he is working on is linked to the case she is working on.

Many people do not seem to believe in young Enola, but her mother says the girl is 'magnificent.'

Fans were given a sneak peek of the movie in September.

In the clip, Enola can be seen fleeing the police alongside her brother Sherlock, before being handcuffed and carted off to jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kh5eq_0iUUHgy400
First look: Streaming giant Netflix gave audiences a sneak peek into the upcoming film which shows Sherlock Holmes's younger sister Enola (pictured)

Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, Enola is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers her first official job.

The task at hand is to find the girl's missing sister - but the case proves to be far more puzzling than expected.

The brand new film is being released on Netflix on November 4 and will see the next instalment of Enola Holmes' detective career, with the first being released back in 2020.

Netflix's latest movie is based on the Nancy Springer book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNdId_0iUUHgy400
Back in action: Enola (centre) is joined by older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill, left) and Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge, right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1fEM_0iUUHgy400
Detective: Millie Bobby Brown's character Enola stars alongside her brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRoaP_0iUUHgy400
New start: Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, Enola is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers her first official job

In another scene, Enola hides in a basement alongside her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) as the youngster opens her own detective agency in the action-packed sequel.

Last month, Millie teased the movie's newest characters, sharing a snap on her Instagram page of a mysterious lady, played by former EastEnders actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster, sipping wine at a high society party.

Taking to her Instagram grid the Stranger Things actress captioned the snaps: 'ENOLA HOLMES 2. NOV 4. Only on Netflix. #EnolaHolmes2'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Rawe_0iUUHgy400
Stars: Millie Bobby Brown also stars alongside Helena Bonham Carter (left) and big brother Sherlock, Holmes, Henry Cavill (pictured right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxbXb_0iUUHgy400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADo16_0iUUHgy400
Big brother: Netflix's latest movie is based on the Nancy Springer book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries (Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes pictured)

Following on from the 2020 original the official synopsis reads: 'Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems'.

'Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister'.

'But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colourful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself'

'As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!'.

Enola Holmes 2 will be released on Netflix on November 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBKv5_0iUUHgy400
Hard at work: Last month, Millie teased the movie's newest characters, sharing a snap on her Instagram page of a mysterious lady
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3YEc_0iUUHgy400
Latest: The new film's synopsis says that the case 'proves to be far more puzzling than expected'

