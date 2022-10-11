ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

St. Charles Residents Recognized for Community Involvement

TriCity Family Services will present the 38th Annual William D. Barth Award on Wednesday, October 19 to Bob and Sue McDowell. The award will be presented at the agency’s Barth Award Dinner between 5-8pm, at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center in Geneva. The Barth Award honors the memory of...
GENEVA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego 308 considers new ways to save taxpayer money

Intergovernmental agreements are designed to share costs, equipment, personnel, and common services, the end result to save taxpayers money. However in Oswego School District 308, its boundary size encompasses three counties, multiple townships and municipal governments of Oswego, Aurora, and Plainfield. Then there are various libraries, fire, and park districts.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units

After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

New distribution center coming to Princeton

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
PRINCETON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four options available for Village of Oswego tax levy

There will be four tax levy options for the Oswego Village Board to consider at its 6 p.m.Tuesday meeting next week. This month, the Kendall County Supervisor of Assessments released an equalized assessed value or EAV, the increase estimated to be 6.64 percent for the entire village of Oswego. The...
OSWEGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages

The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
MORRIS, IL
1027superhits.com

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three hurt in DeKalb County crash

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710

It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
ILLINOIS STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois

The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
GLENCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
PLAINFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

New accusation surfaces against RBHS teacher/coach

Following the revelation last week by the Landmark that Riverside-Brookfield High School teacher Dallas Till had been accused of grooming and having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl when she was a student at Elmwood Park High School from 2004-08, a second woman has accused Till of grooming her while she was a high school student.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
warrenville.il.us

Electronics Recycling Sites Open to DuPage County Residents

These sites accept computers, laptops, servers, printers, fax machines, scanners, VCRs, DVD players, video game consoles, and cell phones along with other electronics and small household appliances. Fees apply to all CRTs, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors:. up to 21 inches $25. 21 inches and above $35. See the...
WARRENVILLE, IL

