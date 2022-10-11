Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Related
kanecountyconnects.com
St. Charles Residents Recognized for Community Involvement
TriCity Family Services will present the 38th Annual William D. Barth Award on Wednesday, October 19 to Bob and Sue McDowell. The award will be presented at the agency’s Barth Award Dinner between 5-8pm, at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center in Geneva. The Barth Award honors the memory of...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego 308 considers new ways to save taxpayer money
Intergovernmental agreements are designed to share costs, equipment, personnel, and common services, the end result to save taxpayers money. However in Oswego School District 308, its boundary size encompasses three counties, multiple townships and municipal governments of Oswego, Aurora, and Plainfield. Then there are various libraries, fire, and park districts.
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
WSPY NEWS
As a result of $1.2 million owed and a promise, Oswego SD 308 to reconsider all student fees
Four areas stood out when it came to student fees charged by the Oswego School District Board of Education after its meeting this week. There was this promise, recalled 308 board member Lauri Doyle. Most of the board agreed with Doyle on this item. Your browser does not support the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSPY NEWS
New distribution center coming to Princeton
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
Northern Illinois University student found dead in school building
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday. The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity. NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, […]
WSPY NEWS
Four options available for Village of Oswego tax levy
There will be four tax levy options for the Oswego Village Board to consider at its 6 p.m.Tuesday meeting next week. This month, the Kendall County Supervisor of Assessments released an equalized assessed value or EAV, the increase estimated to be 6.64 percent for the entire village of Oswego. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
wcsjnews.com
House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages
The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
1027superhits.com
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
WSPY NEWS
Three hurt in DeKalb County crash
Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
wsiu.org
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernstar.info
BREAKING NEWS: NIU staff member struck by Huskie Line bus near Holmes Student Center
DeKALB – An NIU staff member was struck by a 2L Huskie Line bus at approximately 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, at the bus turnaround between the Holmes Student Center and Neptune Hall. An ambulance with paramedics from the City of DeKalb Fire Department arrived on the scene at 4:01 p.m....
luxury-houses.net
This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois
The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
Elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
New accusation surfaces against RBHS teacher/coach
Following the revelation last week by the Landmark that Riverside-Brookfield High School teacher Dallas Till had been accused of grooming and having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl when she was a student at Elmwood Park High School from 2004-08, a second woman has accused Till of grooming her while she was a high school student.
warrenville.il.us
Electronics Recycling Sites Open to DuPage County Residents
These sites accept computers, laptops, servers, printers, fax machines, scanners, VCRs, DVD players, video game consoles, and cell phones along with other electronics and small household appliances. Fees apply to all CRTs, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors:. up to 21 inches $25. 21 inches and above $35. See the...
Comments / 1