Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Ralph Lauren Goes West
Cowboys, metallic suits, ’90s sportswear, faux backpackers, and bashful kids: Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 show featured this mixed bag, plus a whole lot more. Lauren has a rich history of hosting memorable shows in unconventional locations, and this time, he headed West to showcase his massive collection at The Huntington Gardens in San Marino, California—off the official fashion month calendar. A slew of A-listers from Jennifer Lopez (who made her first appearance with new husband Ben Affleck since their nuptials) to Diane Keaton and Jessica Chastain sat front row.
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts Continues Her Reign as the Queen of Suits
Julia Roberts loves a good suit, that is a fact we’ve known for years at this point. But we’re not talking your run of the mill black or gray tailored set. The actress uses the classic outfit as a starting off point to have a bit of fun with her wardrobe, and is therefore able to keep things interesting despite her loyalty to the suit. Just take her most recent looks, which were anything but traditional.
Comments / 0