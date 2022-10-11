Read full article on original website
Inmate Accused Of Damaging The Jail, Stealing From The Infirmary
MAYVLLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An inmate at the Chautauqua County Jail, first incarcerated in connection with a burglary, is accused of damaging the facility and stealing from the infirmary. The Sheriff’s Office reported the two separate incidents involving 35-year-old Dallas Morris this week. The first incident...
Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
Jamestown Man Charged In Connection With Summertime Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Jamestown man has been charged in connection with a summertime shooting on a city street. Officers with Jamestown Police charged Isiah Payne with felony reckless endangerment and felony criminal possession of a weapon on Friday. Payne, police said, allegedly discharged a...
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk To DWI Victim Impact Panel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving drunk to a DWI victim impact panel in Fredonia. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year-old Bethany Johnson, who drove herself to the court mandated meeting, exhibited signs of intoxication. Defendants like Johnson, who were...
DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
FBI, Jamestown Police Seize Drugs and Several Weapons In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The FBI, alongside Jamestown Police, sized drugs and several weapons following a raid on the city’s southside. Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and partners, raided 250 Schuyler Street apartment number 10. 36-year-old Vaughn Grant, police...
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
Jamestown Man Accused Of Burglarizing Residence
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man is accused of burglarizing a residence in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Bradley Lawrence on Wednesday. Lawrence is accused of getting into an altercation at a Swamp Road address earlier this...
Jamestown Man Formally Charged In Fall 2021 Murder
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Jamestown last fall. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Jonathan Camacho-Monge, of Jamestown, has been formally charged with the murder of 46-year-old Angel Pacheco, who was shot to death on October 19, 2021 on Water Street in Jamestown.
Local Search And Rescue Dog Missing From Ashville Home
ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A local search and rescue dog mysteriously went missing last week from an Ashville home, with his handler now asking for the community’s help in locating him. Sven and his owner Bryonna Ford work with the Cherry Grove Search and Rescue Team...
DEC Officer’s Quick Work Frees Jamestown Buck Stuck In Swing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New York State DEC Officer is credited with freeing a Jamestown deer that became stuck in a tree swing. Last month, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a call that a four-point buck was stuck in a large tree swing in the City of Jamestown.
Factory Fire Likely Started By Homeless, Vagrants Seeking Shelter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Concerns surrounding the rising homeless population in Jamestown continue, with investigators suspecting an early morning factory fire was started by homeless or vagrants seeking shelter from the elements. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the old Crawford Furniture Atlas...
Jamestown Schools Superintendent Responds To Student Safety Concerns
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials are responding to concerns at Jamestown High School, after a local mother spoke out about her son’s bullying this week. Harassment both on, and off, of school grounds isn’t a new problem at JHS, however the school’s superintendent is reassuring parents he, and his staff, are doing everything they can to crack down.
Assembly Debate Highlights Inflation, Crime, Gun Laws, Abortion
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat discussed their priorities during a debate in Jamestown last night. Among top issues include inflation, crime, gun laws and aboriton rights. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell (R) and challenger Sandra Lewis (D) went head to head...
13 ‘Lucky’ Black Cats Looking For A Good Home In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Throughout history, there has been a stigma surrounding black cats. Whether it’s the superstition of bad luck when crossing their path, or just being overlooked, the Chautauqua County Humane Society is trying to clear the air. An anonymous donor has provided funding...
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
Eco-Friendly Conference To Be Held In Jamestown Next Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An eco-friendly climate tech conference for manufacturers will be held in the City of Jamestown next week. Showcasing many green energy options for those in the area. Hosted by Jamestown’s Board of Public Utilities, the two and a half day conference will show...
A Few Showers Saturday, Dry Weather Sunday
JAMESTOWN – Cool weather will persist through the weekend with scattered chances for showers. The weather will turn more unsettled and chillier heading into early next week. Clouds and a few showers will be found across the area early on Saturday. These showers will tapper off through the day with a mix of clouds and some sun in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday with wind gust as high as 30-35 MPH. Highs will range from the mid-50’s to lower-60’s.
