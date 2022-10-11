ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Basket Brigade of Central Florida

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Vwfk_0iUUGEuZ00
Basket Brigade

Basket Brigade Florida has been Helping Families for 25 years!

Help provide a Thanksgiving meal for those in need with Basket Brigade! With one act of kindness, you can bring joy to families in Central Florida. Here’s how it works:

1) Pick up a Basket Brigade Box at the CMG Radio business office or the Oviedo Volleyball Academy! Click here for locations and hours.

2) Go shopping and fill your box with non-perishable food items for a Thanksgiving meal. Click here for the recommended shopping list.

3) Bring your Basket Brigade Box to our Distribution Day Drive-Thru event on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 between 9a-12p at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy!

The event will be drive-thru style so it will be very convenient for you to drop off your basket or pick up addresses to make deliveries!

- You can deliver your Basket Brigade Box and volunteers will be on hand to deliver it that morning to those in need in Orange and Seminole counties.

- You can swing by with your Basket Brigade Boxes and we will unload your car!

- Or, you can volunteer to make deliveries! You will be provided with Basket Brigade Boxes and addresses for delivery.

Thank you to our sponsors for helping us get the word out!

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Good Samaritan contacted police after finding a “suspicious” package along the shores of Daytona Beach. The U.S. Border Patrol said the package washed up along the shore and contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine. According to authorities, the street value of the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Oviedo, FL
Seminole County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
FLORIDA STATE
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Volunteers#Thanksgiving#Cox Media Group#Charity#Basket Brigade Of Central#Helping Families#Cmg Radio#Basket Brigade Boxes
WDBO

2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy