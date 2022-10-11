Basket Brigade of Central Florida

Basket Brigade

Basket Brigade Florida has been Helping Families for 25 years!

Help provide a Thanksgiving meal for those in need with Basket Brigade! With one act of kindness, you can bring joy to families in Central Florida. Here’s how it works:

1) Pick up a Basket Brigade Box at the CMG Radio business office or the Oviedo Volleyball Academy! Click here for locations and hours.

2) Go shopping and fill your box with non-perishable food items for a Thanksgiving meal. Click here for the recommended shopping list.

3) Bring your Basket Brigade Box to our Distribution Day Drive-Thru event on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 between 9a-12p at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy!

The event will be drive-thru style so it will be very convenient for you to drop off your basket or pick up addresses to make deliveries!

- You can deliver your Basket Brigade Box and volunteers will be on hand to deliver it that morning to those in need in Orange and Seminole counties.

- You can swing by with your Basket Brigade Boxes and we will unload your car!

- Or, you can volunteer to make deliveries! You will be provided with Basket Brigade Boxes and addresses for delivery.

Thank you to our sponsors for helping us get the word out!

