Little Switzerland, NC

WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show

Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Little Switzerland, NC
Spruce Pine, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
Robb Report

Shire Chic? This $30 Million Mountaintop Lodge in North Carolina Comes With a Hobbit-Style Guest House

Tucked within the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, Lazy Bear Lodge is the ultimate mountaintop getaway for those with a penchant for whimsy. The rustic lodge is located in Linville, North Carolina and was recently listed for $29.75 million, making it the most expensive residential property in all of North Carolina. And when you step foot on property, you’ll see why it lives up to the hype. Like its own amusement park, the mountaintop property spans just under six acres and encourages you to spend time outdoors. The majestic property is nestled near a massive rocky outcrop with a natural...
LINVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC
Metal Mining
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
BOONE, NC
WCNC

Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
places.travel

A Brew-Filled Weekend in Boone, NC: 3 Days of Fun and Adventures

Picture a starry night, a roaring fire, and a glass of one of the best beers you’ve ever tasted in hand. No, this isn’t a scene from your favorite movie. This is what you can expect when you come to Boone for a long weekend of fun experiences and exciting adventures!
BOONE, NC

