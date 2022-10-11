Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane Crash
If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this eerie hike past the abandoned ruins of a 1970s plane crash through Grandfather Mountain near Linville, North Carolina. Keep reading to learn more.
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show
Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
qcnews.com
Green space outside Downtown Boone creates mountain memories without the hike
BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Daniel Boone Native Gardens has been a staple in Boone since 1963, hosting thousands of visitors every year. You can stop by and see native species of plants and animals without needing hiking boots. The area is a 3-acre oasis just off the campus of App State.
my40.tv
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
QC Hometown: Cowboy boots and chocolates in a mountain town
It’s a place for old and new, where past and present intertwine. All meeting together on King Street, the heartbeat of Boone.
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
focusnewspaper.com
Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
Shire Chic? This $30 Million Mountaintop Lodge in North Carolina Comes With a Hobbit-Style Guest House
Tucked within the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, Lazy Bear Lodge is the ultimate mountaintop getaway for those with a penchant for whimsy. The rustic lodge is located in Linville, North Carolina and was recently listed for $29.75 million, making it the most expensive residential property in all of North Carolina. And when you step foot on property, you’ll see why it lives up to the hype. Like its own amusement park, the mountaintop property spans just under six acres and encourages you to spend time outdoors. The majestic property is nestled near a massive rocky outcrop with a natural...
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25
If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.
thecentersquare.com
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
WXII 12
Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
FOX Carolina
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
places.travel
A Brew-Filled Weekend in Boone, NC: 3 Days of Fun and Adventures
Picture a starry night, a roaring fire, and a glass of one of the best beers you’ve ever tasted in hand. No, this isn’t a scene from your favorite movie. This is what you can expect when you come to Boone for a long weekend of fun experiences and exciting adventures!
