couldbemaybenot
5d ago
Uh...ok. For $30 there better not be one speck of dirt left on my car....spooks be gettin' washed out (I'm KIDDING)
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online
SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
KENS 5
Loved ones remember San Antonio father and youth football coach who was shot and killed in Florida
Messiah Grier coached with the SA Bears, and was described as a kind and humble person. His coworker was arrested for his murder.
KSAT 12
Toys ‘R’ Us opens in malls in San Antonio, across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Toys ‘R’ Us retailer has returned, this time inside hundreds of Macy’s stores. Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, including four in San Antonio. See a list of locations below. Another nine...
13 San Antonio restaurants that serve delicious (homestyle) Southern food
Southern feasts await you here.
Four-year-old girl dies after running into street, getting hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old girl has died after she ran into the street and was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
TODAY.com
Family decorates their house with a different Halloween scene every day of the month
One family's home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving decor. Steven and Danielle Dinote are the proud owners of "The Skeleton House," a nickname for their home in the San Antonio neighborhood of Stone Oak. Each October, the couple and their teen children decorate their front lawn...
myfoxzone.com
Woman shot in back of head while driving on San Antonio's northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back of her head while driving just northwest of downtown early Monday morning. It happened around 3:34 a.m. on Fredericksburg Road at Gardina Street near Balcones Heights. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Longtime San Antonio-area mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers has closed
It's unclear when the Helotes restaurant shut down, but its phone number has been disconnected and Google lists it as 'permanently closed.'
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize in lottery scratch game
SAN ANTONIO – One lucky San Antonio resident recently scratched their way to a $1 million prize in a lottery scratch ticket game. Texas lottery officials said the winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket from Pit Stop Food Mart #30, located at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N.
Legendary San Antonio philanthropist Jocelyn 'Joci' Straus dies at 91
Her fundraising efforts led to San Antonio's historic theaters being saved.
