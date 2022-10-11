Read full article on original website
Related
2 Chick-fil-A employees in Arkansas were fired after a video appeared to show one spitting in chicken batter and calling it the 'secret formula'
A video shared by ABC 24 Memphis showed what appeared to be a Chick-fil-A employee spitting in chicken batter, while the other recorded.
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
Rental Car Worker Cheered for Refusing Service to Customer in Viral Video
A purported Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Atlanta denied service to a customer after she allegedly said she'd "beat [his] a**." The employee, Trey Knotts, posted about the experience on TikTok, writing: "Y'all come look at what I have to deal with at work." The video has amassed over 4.7 million views and more than 26,000 comments applauding Knotts's "professionalism." You can watch the full video here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Pete hot sauce sued after consumer learns product is made in North Carolina
A California man claims that hot sauce maker Texas Pete is using false advertising to sell its sauce after he learned the product was made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Customer Who Tried to Take Back $3,000 Tip Sued by Restaurant
"We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing," said manager Zachary Jacobson at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Bees Swarm Texas Dumpster Filled With Unopened Boxes of Krispy Kreme Donuts
"The bees were trying to get in to rob, so I spent about a half hour and opened roughly 100 boxes for the bees to clean up."
Jon Taffer Was Never The Same After Bar Rescue
There are many ball-buster reality TV show hosts on the air today. Food competition show hosts, like Gordon Ramsey and Robert Irvine, mop the floor with people's tears and almost seem to be fueled by the chaos of a poorly-run restaurant. However, nothing and no one compares to Jon Taffer, host of "Bar Rescue." Before hosting "Bar Rescue," Taffer had spent years working in the hospitality industry and got his big claim-to-fame co-creating the NFL Sunday Ticket sensation. Despite the fame that came with that, his popularity and reputation soared when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011 (via FOX Sports).
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arrested 'out hunting' for victims
STOCKTON -- A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.At a news conference on Saturday, Stockton city manager Harry Black announced the arrest and Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden identified the suspect as 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton. McFadden said the arrest was made around 2 a.m. Saturday.Police received tips from the public that led them to Brownlee's home and, after observing Brownlee driving away from his residence, police moved...
Woman sues McDonald’s for $13 million, claiming she was served ‘chemicals’ in coffee
A fast-food giant has once again found itself in hot water over a coffee, calling to mind a historic case in its not-so-distant past. On Sept. 19, an Alabama woman filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s after claiming she was served a cup of coffee that contained chemicals she says have damaged her throat and organs and will require extensive medical care and surgery. The plaintiff, named Sherry Head, said after she realized something was wrong with her coffee, she asked for help from McDonald’s employees — and was denied. KTLA first reported on the lawsuit.
Florida 'Good Samaritan' discovers $150,000 worth of cocaine washed-up on shoreline, hands it to authorities
Florida officials say that a Good Samaritan discovered more than $150,000 worth of cocaine on the shores of Daytona Beach and handed it to authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitter Is Furious About This McDonald's Remodel
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed "updated" McDonald's locations being remodeled and popping up throughout the world. In fact, it's estimated that a new McDonald's location opens every 14.5 hours (via Spoon University). That's a lot of Big Macs to be making every day and new ice cream machines that (hopefully) actually work when they're supposed to. With all these new locations being built, you would think the company would have ample opportunity to design some really cool locations for its restaurants. Unfortunately, that appears to be the opposite of what is happening.
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0