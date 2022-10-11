Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight.

Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted them.

There was an argument, and someone fired a gun, OCSO said.

One child was shot and taken to a hospital, but is expected to survive.

Deputies didn’t say how old the victim is or who the shooter might be.

