Lincoln Mill Haunted House is bringing horrifying scares to Main Street in Manayunk
Lincoln Mill Haunted House is Philly’s newest haunted attraction, and it sits just above the Schuylkill River in the heart of Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood. The legend surrounding the haunting goes as follows:. When Hurricane Ida struck in 2021 it flooded this old mill to historic water levels. When...
Made of bronze, heart of gold: Fredia Gibbs statue unveiled at Cabrini University.
Fredia “Cheetah” Gibbs is a powerful undefeated kickboxing champion who hails from Chester, PA. Gibbs, who is the first African American woman to become a kickboxing champion, has many championships and titles under her belt. She is a 2019 Cabrini Hall of Famer and even has the key to her city. Fredia Gibbs’ most recent accomplishment, however, is a bronze statue at Cabrini University. “We wanted to create the first larger-than-life bronze statue of a female athlete in Pennsylvania, and the first statue of a female martial artist on the planet,” explained Phil Damiani of the Sports Legends of Delaware County museum.
Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.
Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
Subaru Loves Promise helps animals find their ‘forever home’ with their Subaru Loves Pets event.
Subaru is always looking out for the underdog, especially in the month of October. During Subaru Loves Pets Month, Subaru retail locations partner with their local animal shelters to promote adoption, and donate $100 per pet adopted back to the shelter. Subaru places a special emphasis on those animals that may have special needs by encouraging people to adopt them first.
