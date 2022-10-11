ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Bham Now

BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation

Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Vestavia Hills, AL
Lifestyle
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
wbrc.com

Big-box stores closing in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
ALABASTER, AL
Bham Now

Grace House Ministries 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival

On Saturday, October 15th, 2022 the Grace House Junior Board will host the 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Homewood Central Park from 10 am-1 pm. The Pumpkin Festival is the Junior Board’s signature fundraising event and is a day of family-friendly fun that the Birmingham community looks forward to each year. Games, food trucks, and pumpkins wait for you and your family at the Pumpkin Festival!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Grilling#Beer#Hiking Trails#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tributary Rise#At T Operations Center
Shelby Reporter

Pelham announces Fall Fun Day and Music in the Park

PELHAM – Residents of Pelham can partake in free, autumn-themed fun this month in Pelham City Park. Pelham’s Fall Fun Day is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Pelham City Park from 2:30-6 p.m. “Recreation, rest, family, friends—whatever your reason for coming to the park, we strive to...
PELHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Greek Food Festival, Tall Bike Joust + more

It’s finally the weekend! You know what that means—we’ve rounded up all of the best weekend events in Birmingham you don’t want to miss. Keep reading for all the deets. Get ready to paint and create at the Smithfield Paint Party this Saturday. Foodies, come on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New affordable housing development coming to Birmingham’s North Pratt community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing development is coming to Birmingham with affordable homes. The North Pratt area was devastated by the 2011 tornadoes a decade ago, but now, that area can expect some growth with over 50 homes expected to be built. GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) plans to build these homes in the Shadow Brook development.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Yoga
Bham Now

EVENT: Halloween Costume Party at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Oct. 29

Bust out those costumes, Birmingham, Don’t Beer the Reaper at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company is this year’s don’t-miss Halloween party. Read on for all the ghoulish details and grab your tickets to this ghoulish event on Saturday, October 29. About Brock’s Gap Brewing. Established earlier...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jazz & Art Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Starting on October 20th and lasting through the 22nd Anniston will hold the first Jazz & Art Festival from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm each day. Main Street Anniston, the City of Anniston, and Cheaha Creative Arts have come together to bring the community 3 days of music and arts.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy