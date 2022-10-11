Read full article on original website
Northport Planning for Separate Water Park, Adventure Park and Sports Complex
Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg is planning to build more than just a water park in the city -- he hopes to see an adventure park and a sports complex built on three separate sites simultaneously, he told the Thread Friday. Hogg has long been a proponent of brining...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation
Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 14-16
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Bham Now
Amazing guest chefs and food authors will be at Pepper Place this Saturday, Oct. 15—details here
You can never go wrong with hitting up The Farmer’s Market at Pepper Place on Saturdays, but this Saturday is going to be extra special. Keep reading for all the deets on Super Wellness Day at the Market featuring incredible guest chefs and food authors this Saturday, October 15.
wbrc.com
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
Bham Now
Grace House Ministries 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival
On Saturday, October 15th, 2022 the Grace House Junior Board will host the 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Homewood Central Park from 10 am-1 pm. The Pumpkin Festival is the Junior Board’s signature fundraising event and is a day of family-friendly fun that the Birmingham community looks forward to each year. Games, food trucks, and pumpkins wait for you and your family at the Pumpkin Festival!
wbrc.com
When will you be able to drive on the new Red Mountain Expressway lanes?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have likely been impacted by the nightly lane and exit closures on Red Mountain expressway. Lately they have been putting up the cones closing the 21st Ave ramp right as some of our team is trying to get out the door and head home. Sadly...
wbrc.com
Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham announces Fall Fun Day and Music in the Park
PELHAM – Residents of Pelham can partake in free, autumn-themed fun this month in Pelham City Park. Pelham’s Fall Fun Day is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Pelham City Park from 2:30-6 p.m. “Recreation, rest, family, friends—whatever your reason for coming to the park, we strive to...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Greek Food Festival, Tall Bike Joust + more
It’s finally the weekend! You know what that means—we’ve rounded up all of the best weekend events in Birmingham you don’t want to miss. Keep reading for all the deets. Get ready to paint and create at the Smithfield Paint Party this Saturday. Foodies, come on...
Bham Now
9 spookiest drinks in Birmingham to celebrate Halloween + where to find them
Ready to get in the Halloween spirit with the spookiest spirits? Look no further because we’ve gathered some of the most ghostly drinks in Birmingham. Read on to find out how to celebrate Halloween through drinks. 1. Pilcrow. For terrifying decor and sinister vibes, find Pilcrow’s secret location, if...
wbrc.com
New affordable housing development coming to Birmingham’s North Pratt community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing development is coming to Birmingham with affordable homes. The North Pratt area was devastated by the 2011 tornadoes a decade ago, but now, that area can expect some growth with over 50 homes expected to be built. GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) plans to build these homes in the Shadow Brook development.
Bham Now
17 local events for the perfect November, including the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival
From crunchy fall leaves to wintry Christmas trees, November is the month to savor fall and gear up for the holiday season. As always, Birmingham is busy planning lots of activities. From Día de los Muertos to the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival, plan now for what’s ahead.
Bham Now
EVENT: Halloween Costume Party at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Oct. 29
Bust out those costumes, Birmingham, Don’t Beer the Reaper at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company is this year’s don’t-miss Halloween party. Read on for all the ghoulish details and grab your tickets to this ghoulish event on Saturday, October 29. About Brock’s Gap Brewing. Established earlier...
Jazz & Art Festival in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Starting on October 20th and lasting through the 22nd Anniston will hold the first Jazz & Art Festival from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm each day. Main Street Anniston, the City of Anniston, and Cheaha Creative Arts have come together to bring the community 3 days of music and arts.
thecutoffnews.com
Jefferson County Lifts No Contact Advisory For The Paradise Lake Area In Hoover
Jefferson County is lifting the no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade yesterday. We took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range for this area. As a reminder, citizens can sign up for overflow warning...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It appears the Jefferson County Cemetery Board is finally set to clean up overgrown and unkempt cemeteries. It comes five years after the board was formed. We’re told one of the board’s first projects could be cleaning up Pine Hill cemetery in McCalla. We’ve reported on...
Bham Now
12 exciting weekend events—Greek Food Festival + Harry Potter—Oct. 14-16
With the weekend just around the corner, it’s time to start making your plans. Birmingham has just about everything this weekend—from Greek food to Harry Potter to a cornhole tournament—and you won’t want to miss out on the fun. Keep reading to find out what’s happening in The Magic City, October 14-16.
Construction of long awaited $5.5 billion Northern Beltline could restart in spring, officials say
After nearly a decade of funding issues and pushback from environmentalists, officials say construction on ALDOT’s Northern Beltline is set to begin again in spring of next year. The proposed beltline consists of a 52-mile, six-lane corridor stretching from Interstate 59 in northeast Jefferson County to the I-459 interchange...
