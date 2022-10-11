Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Related
phl17.com
Lincoln Mill Haunted House is bringing horrifying scares to Main Street in Manayunk
Lincoln Mill Haunted House is Philly’s newest haunted attraction, and it sits just above the Schuylkill River in the heart of Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood. The legend surrounding the haunting goes as follows:. When Hurricane Ida struck in 2021 it flooded this old mill to historic water levels. When...
2 contractors struck, killed by PATCO train while working on Ben Franklin Bridge
Authorities say two contractors were struck and killed by a PATCO train on Friday night while they were working on the Ben Franklin Bridge.
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phl17.com
Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.
Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
Pa.’s Amalgam Comics, the first of its kind owned by a Black woman on the East Coast, to close
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, the first comics book shop owned by a Black woman on East Coast, is closing on Oct. 15 in Philadelphia. Ariell R. Johnson, the owner of the shop, made the announcement via Instagram back in July. “Amalgam is the kind of place I wished for when...
phl17.com
Made of bronze, heart of gold: Fredia Gibbs statue unveiled at Cabrini University.
Fredia “Cheetah” Gibbs is a powerful undefeated kickboxing champion who hails from Chester, PA. Gibbs, who is the first African American woman to become a kickboxing champion, has many championships and titles under her belt. She is a 2019 Cabrini Hall of Famer and even has the key to her city. Fredia Gibbs’ most recent accomplishment, however, is a bronze statue at Cabrini University. “We wanted to create the first larger-than-life bronze statue of a female athlete in Pennsylvania, and the first statue of a female martial artist on the planet,” explained Phil Damiani of the Sports Legends of Delaware County museum.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed in fire at New Jersey senior living facility
One person was found dead inside an apartment, and a second resident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to Cherry Hill community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for Mariah and James Connerly, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
Police Looking For Help As NJ Black Woman Remains Missing After 44 Days
The Millville Police Department is still searching for Tanyatta Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman who was last seen in Newark.
2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge
Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Father Of Daveigh Brooks Calls On Trenton For Help For Justice [VIDEO]
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) ) In a Facebook Live video Arron Brooks, the father of Daveigh Brooks, said if you hear something if they are they are talking about it, Brooks says he has dedicated his life to Trenton and has grown up in the city and taught as a teacher, worship, and work here. For someone to take his son, who does not follow the narrative. Brooks says his’s heart is broken. He stated I need to find your cousin’s sisters. Everybody better start snitching. VIDEO BELOW.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Halloween in Philadelphia, new restaurants to try, 'A Different World' reunion | FYI Philly
We visit Halloween hangouts, new dining standouts and the cast of "A Different World" reunites. Plus, art with Puerto Rican flare.
We’re melting: NJ dad gets kiss from his newborn in video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone's highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments. That's definitely true...
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Woman With Ties to Millville, Atlantic City, NJ, Missing Since August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair is 5' 5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say...
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
Comments / 0