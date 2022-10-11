ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawnside, NJ

phl17.com

Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.

Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Made of bronze, heart of gold: Fredia Gibbs statue unveiled at Cabrini University.

Fredia “Cheetah” Gibbs is a powerful undefeated kickboxing champion who hails from Chester, PA. Gibbs, who is the first African American woman to become a kickboxing champion, has many championships and titles under her belt. She is a 2019 Cabrini Hall of Famer and even has the key to her city. Fredia Gibbs’ most recent accomplishment, however, is a bronze statue at Cabrini University. “We wanted to create the first larger-than-life bronze statue of a female athlete in Pennsylvania, and the first statue of a female martial artist on the planet,” explained Phil Damiani of the Sports Legends of Delaware County museum.
CHESTER, PA
NJ.com

2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge

Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Father Of Daveigh Brooks Calls On Trenton For Help For Justice [VIDEO]

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) ) In a Facebook Live video Arron Brooks, the father of Daveigh Brooks, said if you hear something if they are they are talking about it, Brooks says he has dedicated his life to Trenton and has grown up in the city and taught as a teacher, worship, and work here. For someone to take his son, who does not follow the narrative. Brooks says his’s heart is broken. He stated I need to find your cousin’s sisters. Everybody better start snitching. VIDEO BELOW.
TRENTON, NJ
