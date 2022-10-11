Read full article on original website
Why I Support Economic Education
The following column is provided to DeSoto County News by state Treasurer David McRae. Today’s young people have a lot working against them financially. When they graduate from high school, most must decide between entering a work environment plagued by record-high inflation or starting life deeply in debt by earning a college degree.
County to “go green” for veterans
DeSoto County officials plan to make the county’s support for veterans visual during the week surrounding Veterans Day this year.,. County buildings will be illuminated in green during the week, from Nov. 7-13 as part of the county’s observance of what veterans of the armed services have done for the nation.
Mississippi Lottery announces September transfer to the State
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its September transfer to the state for $7,922,049.94, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to an approximate $28,289,638.94. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar...
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner
Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
Wheeler to become new school board member
The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
Input sought on ways to make streets safer
Photo: Many consider this intersection at Star Landing Road and state Highway 301 to be dangerous because of accidents that have occurred there. The Safe Streets Survey is meant to identify dangerous street segments to aid in getting grants for road and street improvements in DeSoto County and the Mid-South. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com)
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
Medical experts expecting a higher number of flu cases
After a season where COVID-19 took over the world health headlines and influenza was left as a faint memory, the annual virus malady prevalent in the fall and winter is reminding us that it’s still around. Health officials say there has been an increase in flu cases in DeSoto...
Southaven to host annual Veterans Day luncheon
In observance of Veterans Day, Mayor Darren Musselwhite and the City of Southaven will host the annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon in honor of military veterans. The luncheon will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at the Southaven Community Safe Room, located at 7351 U.S. Highway 51 and will begin at 11 a.m.
First Four rankings, tonight’s prep football schedule
There were few changes in the DeSoto County News First Four power rankings of county high school football teams. The top four remained the same from the previous week, led by unbeaten Southaven (6-0) which had outscored opponents 190-79 entering tonight’s match up at Olive Branch in the annual “Backyard Brawl.”
Lady Gators sweep their way into 5A North Half finals
Photo: (From left) Lake Cormorant’s Lundyn Wilson and Ariana Woods set a block against Neshoba Central in Thursday’s three-set Lady Gator victory. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando is ousted by Germantown in 6A playoffs. Lake Cormorant swept their way into the 5A North Half championship match Thursday with a relatively...
Friday sports: Mustangs gallop past Horn Lake
The Center Hill Mustangs made it a happy homecoming on the football field Friday night with a 40-28 victory over the visiting Horn Lake Eagles. After an early touchdown on a long run by Horn Lake, Center Hill rattled off six straight touchdowns over two and a half quarters for a 33-point lead before Horn Lake scored three late touchdowns to make the final score a bit more respectable for them.
Receivers, Ren Hefley Steal Show in Road Win at Coahoma
Photo: Ren Hefley passed for six touchdowns in a 44-21 win for Northwest on Thursday night, becoming only the fourth Ranger quarterback to ever accomplish that feat. Third-ranked Northwest to host Holmes for Homecoming next Thursday. By Brian Lentz, NWCC Sports Information Director. Facing a Coahoma team desperately seeking an...
Hustle single-game ticket sales and promo schedule released
Themed Nights include Winter Wonderland, Hustle & Hounds and Grizz Night – The Memphis Hustle is announcing that single-game tickets are now on sale, and its promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season, which feature a variety of themed nights and giveaways. Single-game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are...
