Abilene Commission approve capital improvement plan and Water Treatment Plant painting bid

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

The Abilene City Commission held a regular meeting Monday. Dee Marshall, mayor, was not present for the meeting, so Vice-mayor Trevor Witt took over here duties in leading the meeting.

Opening the floor for public comments, Kimberly Reel took the podium. Reel said she is in the process of opening a restaurant at 315 N. Broadway Street in the downtown area. After she signed a contract for the building, she heard about a petition going around the community for her not to establish a restaurant in that building. She does not know who is passing around the petition. She approached the commission for advice on the issue. To her knowledge, the building meets codes and regulations. Witt said she should connect with city staff about meeting all the requirements. Ron Marsh, city manager, said he has not seen the petition, though he received an email about it.

