DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
Woman Charged in Jamestown Stabbing
Jamestown Police have arrested a city woman in connection with a stabbing that occurred late Friday afternoon on the city's east side. Officers responded to an undisclosed location at about 5:15 PM and found that the victim had a laceration on their shoulder. Further investigation found that 45-year-old Danielle Howie had allegedly stabbed the victim and fled before police arrived. Howie was quickly located and arrested, and she is in the Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated criminal contempt, 2nd-degree assault, and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk To DWI Victim Impact Panel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving drunk to a DWI victim impact panel in Fredonia. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year-old Bethany Johnson, who drove herself to the court mandated meeting, exhibited signs of intoxication. Defendants like Johnson, who were...
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
State Troopers Arrest Kennedy Man for Violation of Leandra's Law
State Police charged a Kennedy man with a violation of Leandra's Law following a report of a vehicle off the road in Sherman on Thursday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp at about 2:45 PM and arrested 35-year-old Robert Ludwig after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Ludwig, who was traveling with an infant in his vehicle, allegedly had a BAC of .24%, which is three times the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI-Leandra's Law and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. The infant was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and turned over to a third party. Ludwig's arrest comes less than two weeks after another Leandra's Law violation he allegedly committed on I-86 in the Town of Poland.
Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced
The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
Inmate Accused Of Damaging The Jail, Stealing From The Infirmary
MAYVLLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An inmate at the Chautauqua County Jail, first incarcerated in connection with a burglary, is accused of damaging the facility and stealing from the infirmary. The Sheriff’s Office reported the two separate incidents involving 35-year-old Dallas Morris this week. The first incident...
Foster Brook Cracking Down on Mall Loitering
In an effort to reduce the amount of garbage in the Bradford Mall property parking lot, Foster Township Police have issued a statement on Facebook stating they will be cracking down on loitering. This came as a result of the new owners of the Bradford Mall, Zamias Services, issuing a...
Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
Bradford Man Breaks Other Inmate’s Jaw
A Bradford inmate at McKean County Jail was arraigned Thursday for breaking another inmate’s jaw in August. According to The Bradford Era, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was incarcerated on a separate aggravated assault charge for allegedly severely beating a woman in January for “disrespecting him.”. In September, a correctional...
Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
An Olean man was arrested on multiple bench warrants Thursday. Olean Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron William Pilon on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
UB Police investigating fatal stabbing on campus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus. The University at Buffalo website says a male victim, who is not a member of the UB community, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly after […]
Jamestown Man Charged After August Shooting on Stowe Street
Jamestown Police have arrested a city man on felony charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on Stowe Street in August. The department announced Friday that 23-year-old Isiah Payne will be arraigned in Jamestown City Court on two Class D felony counts of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and one Class C felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Motorcyclist Side-Swiped In Chase
Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was injured during a police chase in the city of Erie. Erie Police say around 9:45 Friday night, they were pursuing a vehicle, when the suspect side-swiped a motorcyclist in the area of 28th and East Avenue. The biker was able to lay the...
Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student
The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
Young man shot several times in Buffalo
Buffalo Police are looking for leads in the shooting of a 24 year old man. It happened near the corner of East Delevan and Pansy Place on Saturday.
Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief
A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
