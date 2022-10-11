Read full article on original website
Police seek information in stolen vehicle investigation
PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle. According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township. The vehicle is described […]
Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police
Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
Court appearance for driver accused of plowing through crowd in Berwick
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Berwick this summer was in court on Thursday. Adrian Sura Reyes will head to trial on a long list of charges, including two counts of criminal homicide. Sura Reyes, 24, left the Columbia...
Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area
Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof […]
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera
Canton, Pa. — A Canton woman was recorded by surveillance video as she attempted to use a stolen debit card to pay for gas in Canton. Jessica Barnes, 37, was identified by officers, a store clerk, and identified on the surveillance video on Aug. 27 at the Dandy Mini Mart on Lycoming Street, according to an affidavit. Barnes allegedly discovered the card inside a misplaced wallet that was reported stolen to Canton Borough Police. ...
Lehman Township man sentenced for inappropriately touching girl
WILKES-BARRE — A Lehman Township man was sentenced Thursday for sexually molesting a girl while she slept. Luzerne County Jud
Robber in clown mask robs Monroe County store with sword
EFFORT, Pa. — A robber in a clown mask wielding a "samurai sword" robbed a store in Monroe County early Thursday, according to state police. Troopers say the armed robber got in through the rear of the Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort.
Renewed efforts to solve cold case in Union County
NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — If you live in north-central Pennsylvania, chances are you've seen his picture — 2-year-old Corey Edkin went missing 36 years ago, and his family still has no answers. "I had heard bits and pieces about the rumors and what may have happened," Whitney Trump...
Woman charged for allegedly throwing knife at dog in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is behind bars accused of throwing a knife at a dog Wednesday afternoon. Police say Rikki Pate threw a kitchen knife at the husky because it was in her open SUV along Alder Street in the city. Pate is facing animal cruelty charges. The...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-12
Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 12, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
Two men arrested after crack sale, chase with detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
