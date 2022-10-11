Read full article on original website
BBC
'Speaking about the 22 babies I lost is seen as taboo'
Imtiaz Fazil has been pregnant 24 times, but she only has two living children. She first fell pregnant in 1999 and, over the subsequent 23 years, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthdays due to a rare genetic condition. The 49-year-old, from Levenshulme in Manchester,...
Pregnant Firefighter Goes into Labor After Car Crash, Helps Another Victim and Then Gives Birth
Maryland firefighter Megan Warfield was "just a week or so shy of her due date" when the crash occurred earlier this month, according to her volunteer fire department A pregnant Maryland firefighter did not let labor stop her from helping a person trapped in a car after they were both involved in a serious car crash earlier this month. And less than 24 hours later, she gave birth to her third child. Megan Warfield had just finished hosting a memorial golf tournament honoring her late father in early October when she was involved...
Upworthy
This woman has attended over 200 funerals for strangers who had no one to mourn for them
Death is a very strange concept. For many, it is scary and traumatizing, whereas for many others it is a very interesting subject. Jeane Trend-Hill, 55, has always been intrigued by the concept of death: cemeteries, funerals, and everything else associated with it. After losing her mother, Mary, 57, when she was only 20, and her father, Joe, 56, when she was only 14, Jeane started to feel at home among cemeteries and crematoriums. She would devote hours to drawing and taking pictures of London's vast Victorian cemeteries.
BBC
Stillbirth: 'It took me 57 years to find my baby's grave'
In May, BBC North West Tonight told the story of Lilian Thorpe, a woman who had never known where or even if her stillborn baby had been buried. In the programme, the council which helped Lilian find her son encouraged others in a similar situation to access records by providing the mother's full name at the time of the birth, their address and the date of their baby's death.
BBC
Lee house fire: Man dies in semi-detached home
A man has died following a house fire in south-east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a semi-detached house on Waite Davies Road in Lee, Lewisham, at about 19:45 GMT on Saturday. The whole of the two-storey property was badly damaged in the blaze, the cause of which...
Woman shocked to discover contractor had plastered her cat into the wall during house renovations
It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare. You come home from a trip and there’s no happy little bundle of fur to meet you at the door. That’s what happened to cat owner @ashlinhadden, who was away for a few days on a business trip while her bathroom was being renovated. When she arrived home, she found her cat Stripes missing.
Narcity
An Ontarian Compared Vancouver To Toronto & TikTok Is Roasting One City For Being 'Bland'
A TikToker who moved to Vancouver from Ontario got real about how Toronto and the West Coast city compare, and people in the comments had lots to add. Stephen Covic gave an honest comparison of the two metropolises in his TikTok, concluding that while both are great cities, his new home of Vancouver is boring, slow, gets too much rain, and the dating scene is so not it.
Narcity
Jagmeet Singh Shared How Growing Up Was 'Always A Little Bit Scary' For Him & His Siblings
Jagmeet Singh has opened up about a "scary" time in his life and how he not only took in his brother to raise him but also helped out his parents financially. On October 13, he posted a video on Instagram of him sharing a personal story and how what he felt during that time of his life is something he doesn't want any family to feel.
Narcity
An American TikToker In Alberta Got Quizzed On Canadian Words & Was So Confused (VIDEO)
Language is a weird thing and quite often a word that means one thing in Canada is a completely different thing elsewhere. So a couple of TikTokers decided to compare words in Texas to their Canadian counterparts with some pretty hilarious results. In a video, user @shelby.bellz who lives in...
TODAY.com
Grieving the child I lost while welcoming a new baby into our family
“I don’t think she ever wore that,” I said to my husband, Matt. “I don’t remember her in that.”. I was sitting on the couch in my daughter Havi’s room, my legs straddling a half-full bin of toddler clothes and other items on the floor. Matt was crouched between the bin and Havi’s open bureau drawers as we removed and sorted her clothes into two piles: one that her younger sister, Kaia, would love to wear, and one that we needed to keep as Havi’s own.
Narcity
A Woman In Alberta Is Going On 20 First Dates In A Row & TikTok Is Super 'Invested'
Dating is not easy and one TikToker from Alberta decided to take matters into her own hands and challenged herself to go on 20 first dates, and she's sharing them all online. Ashley Ulrichsen from Medicine Hat has been lining up 20 dates and people are already so invested in the saga.
