Death is a very strange concept. For many, it is scary and traumatizing, whereas for many others it is a very interesting subject. Jeane Trend-Hill, 55, has always been intrigued by the concept of death: cemeteries, funerals, and everything else associated with it. After losing her mother, Mary, 57, when she was only 20, and her father, Joe, 56, when she was only 14, Jeane started to feel at home among cemeteries and crematoriums. She would devote hours to drawing and taking pictures of London's vast Victorian cemeteries.

