Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Kids in West Dayton need school supplies and more
If you have children in your life, you know the school work doesn’t stop when they get off the bus. Students of every age need the supplies and space to complete their homework and continue learning. Since 1930, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has provided kids in West Dayton with a safe—and fun—place to go after school each day.
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
dayton.com
Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend
TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: The Syndicate is worth the drive
The gorgeous explosion of colors happening on tree canopies across Ohio cannot be denied or ignored. It’s as vibrant, dramatic and attention-grabbing as it comes. For many of us that means a fall drive is in order. Time on the road to take in the sights as you wind...
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
dayton.com
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton
Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
daytonlocal.com
5 Haunted Places Around Dayton
Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
dayton.com
Explore the possibilities: Dayton VA to hold public hearing on development options
The Dayton Veterans Affairs campus is hosting a public meeting Tuesday to discuss campus buildings that could be ripe for business development. Developers are invited to consider renovating and reusing 11 buildings and an outdoor space, the historic grotto, on the Dayton VA Medical Center campus off West Third Street.
dayton.com
Great fall weather this weekend for hayrides, pumpkin picking
Lower temperatures expected first part of workweek. The sun will be out and the fall weather perfect for picking pumpkins, navigating corn mazes, going on a hayride and drinking fresh apple cider … before it turns cooler next week. The high for today will be around 60 degrees with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
dayton.com
REMINDER: Help welcome home 102 area veterans tonight at Dayton airport
More than 100 area veterans will take the trip of a lifetime Saturday to Washington, D.C., thanks to Honor Flight Dayton. An organization focused on providing veterans of WWII, Korean era, and Vietnam era wars with the recognition they’ve earned through their sacrifice, Honor Flight Dayton provides an opportunity for participants to visit war memorials and to meet with other vets during this free trip.
bluebonnetnews.com
Lagoon community coming to Dayton area
Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
More than 30 food, business vendors to attend ‘Taste of Northmont’
NORTHMONT — Restaurants and businesses in the Northmont area are teaming up for the return of a popular event. Like many other events, COVID-19 canceled the Business Expo, but now it’s back and there will be restaurants there too. The Taste of Northmont Food and Business Expo will...
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
dayton.com
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations. Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab. “We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said....
dayton.com
IKEA brings breakfast back, and a shrimp sandwich is on the menu
The IKEA store in West Chester Twp. in Butler County announced it is re-introducing breakfast in its Swedish Restaurant and Bistro. Breakfast returns from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 15. The menu features a small breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, and home fries; new blueberry and cinnamon scones; cinnamon buns and SKAGEN shrimp sandwich.
Comments / 0