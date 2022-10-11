ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month

City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Kids in West Dayton need school supplies and more

If you have children in your life, you know the school work doesn’t stop when they get off the bus. Students of every age need the supplies and space to complete their homework and continue learning. Since 1930, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has provided kids in West Dayton with a safe—and fun—place to go after school each day.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend

TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moraine, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Centerville, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
dayton.com

Patio of the Week: The Syndicate is worth the drive

The gorgeous explosion of colors happening on tree canopies across Ohio cannot be denied or ignored. It’s as vibrant, dramatic and attention-grabbing as it comes. For many of us that means a fall drive is in order. Time on the road to take in the sights as you wind...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton

Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

5 Haunted Places Around Dayton

Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Dayton Mall#Malls#National Museum#Oak Grove#Washington Park#Jefferson Township Trunk#Fun
dayton.com

Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Veteran collects blankets for veterans

LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Great fall weather this weekend for hayrides, pumpkin picking

Lower temperatures expected first part of workweek. The sun will be out and the fall weather perfect for picking pumpkins, navigating corn mazes, going on a hayride and drinking fresh apple cider … before it turns cooler next week. The high for today will be around 60 degrees with...
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Sidney Daily News

Agape Distribution opens new store location

SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

REMINDER: Help welcome home 102 area veterans tonight at Dayton airport

More than 100 area veterans will take the trip of a lifetime Saturday to Washington, D.C., thanks to Honor Flight Dayton. An organization focused on providing veterans of WWII, Korean era, and Vietnam era wars with the recognition they’ve earned through their sacrifice, Honor Flight Dayton provides an opportunity for participants to visit war memorials and to meet with other vets during this free trip.
DAYTON, OH
bluebonnetnews.com

Lagoon community coming to Dayton area

Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
DAYTON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH

It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market

All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations. Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab. “We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said....
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

IKEA brings breakfast back, and a shrimp sandwich is on the menu

The IKEA store in West Chester Twp. in Butler County announced it is re-introducing breakfast in its Swedish Restaurant and Bistro. Breakfast returns from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 15. The menu features a small breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, and home fries; new blueberry and cinnamon scones; cinnamon buns and SKAGEN shrimp sandwich.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy