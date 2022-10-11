Read full article on original website
According to Gigi Hadid, Brown and Green Is the Color Combo of the Season
There’s no question that over the past few years, Bella Hadid has risen as a style star thanks to her unique Depop-heavy looks, and while her sister, Gigi, has great style as well, the focus has remained, for the most part, on the younger sibling. Over the last few weeks, however, Gigi has been entering the street style arena in a new way, and it’s all thanks to one specific color combination. Recently, the older Hadid sister has been heavily embracing an autumnal palette, with an emphasis on greens and browns, and the pairing has absolutely paid off.
Ralph Lauren Goes West
Cowboys, metallic suits, ’90s sportswear, faux backpackers, and bashful kids: Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 show featured this mixed bag, plus a whole lot more. Lauren has a rich history of hosting memorable shows in unconventional locations, and this time, he headed West to showcase his massive collection at The Huntington Gardens in San Marino, California—off the official fashion month calendar. A slew of A-listers from Jennifer Lopez (who made her first appearance with new husband Ben Affleck since their nuptials) to Diane Keaton and Jessica Chastain sat front row.
Succession
It was no surprise when HBO renewed Succession for a fourth season just a week into season three last year. The show has been a hit from the jump, pulling in audiences with its quick-witted dialogue, characters you love to hate, and enough meme fodder to occupy Twitter for hours at a time. Plus, the series is an award show darling that has dominated at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards over the past three years. Likely, season four won’t be any different, and considering the cliff hanger that ended season three last December, fans are itching to get Succession back on TV so they can find out what’s going to happen to the Roy family and their company, Waystar Royco. Unfortunately, we will still have to wait a bit before we’re reunited with our favorite dysfunctional clan, but in the meantime, here’s everything we know about Succession season four.
Emma Stone & Alicia Vikander Nearly Twinned on the Academy Gala Red Carpet
Emma Stone and Alicia Vikander already belong to a few of the same elite groups: They’re both Louis Vuitton ambassadors, Millennial actresses who won an Oscar before they turned 30 and, more recently, happily married new mothers. But the duo apparently decided they needed a girl’s night out, and walked the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles tonight arm-in-arm—wearing coordinating dresses.
Carey Mulligan Mixes Hollywood Glamour With a Bright Pink Shock
Carey Mulligan added a bit of shocking pink to old school Hollywood glamour when she walked the red carpet in London for the international premiere of her newest film, She Said. She wore a stunning, strapless black gown from Giorgio Armani that reached the floor and extended behind her in a small train. The front featured a plunging neckline and a bright pink panel that twisted around and over her hip to the back.
For Charlotte Wells, Memory Is an “Inextricable” Part of Aftersun
Aftersun, the directorial debut from Scottish, New York-based director Charlotte Wells, is an intimate film bound more by fragments than a clear-cut narrative. The story centers a young, single father named Calum (Paul Mescal) and his daughter Sophie’s Turkish vacation circa the 1990s—which Sophie (played by Celia Rowlson-Hall) reflects upon in her adult years, 20 years on. Told through the perspective of a child on the cusp of adolescence, Wells’s film leaves much unsaid about Calum’s apparent struggles—and the depths of the father-daughter relationship at its heart. Despite incorporating MiniDV footage into its DNA (one of many time-specific aspects, such as the many instantly iconic needle drops) and stitching the past and present, Aftersun is both a film rooted in nostalgia and a timeless portrait of the way childhood memories, down to the most fleeting details, shape us.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Never Had a “No Date” Policy
Over the past twenty years, Julia Roberts and George Clooney have partnered together on six films, playing husband and wife in three of them as part of the Ocean’s Eleven series. And while the two Hollywood A-listers would have made quite the power couple, they never made the step from friends to something more. Now, as they promote their upcoming movie, Ticket to Paradise, where they play a divorced couple who reconnect on a trip to Bali to see their daughter, they’ve been opening up about if they ever considered giving a relationship a try.
Madonna Sings an Ode to Balenciaga In a Wild TikTok Live
Madonna is fully in her TikTok era. Technically, she’s been on the app for a bit, but over the past few days, she has proven to have an acute understanding of the platform. The singer started off the week by trolling fans with a “coming out” video, prompting almost every website on the Internet to write a story with the headline “Madonna Seemingly Comes Out as Gay.” Then, on Thursday night, Madonna went live with a TikTok mainstay, Psyiconic aka Terri Joe, and the results were, unsurprisingly, unhinged.
The Crown Enters the ‘90s in First Official Season 5 Photos
Season 5 of The Crown doesn’t debut until November 9th, but the teaser photos Netflix just dropped should tide you over. This season is set in the ‘90s, and covers some of the royal family’s most well-known scandals to people who were around to see them on the news the first time. The series, created by Peter Morgan, has new actors take on the same roles as people throughout the story age, so viewers also get new interpretations of their characters.
