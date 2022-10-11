It was no surprise when HBO renewed Succession for a fourth season just a week into season three last year. The show has been a hit from the jump, pulling in audiences with its quick-witted dialogue, characters you love to hate, and enough meme fodder to occupy Twitter for hours at a time. Plus, the series is an award show darling that has dominated at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards over the past three years. Likely, season four won’t be any different, and considering the cliff hanger that ended season three last December, fans are itching to get Succession back on TV so they can find out what’s going to happen to the Roy family and their company, Waystar Royco. Unfortunately, we will still have to wait a bit before we’re reunited with our favorite dysfunctional clan, but in the meantime, here’s everything we know about Succession season four.

