Louisville company to hire more than 3,000 seasonal employees. What to know

Radial, an e-commerce solutions company that has been in the Louisville area for 23 years, is preparing to hire a few thousand seasonal employees to prepare for the holiday shopping season.

Radial has two local fulfillment centers — warehouses where products are packed and shipped for companies. One is in Louisville and the other is in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Currently, the company has 1,400 full-time employees in the Louisville area.

Here's what we know about the seasonal hiring from Radial:

How many people does Radial plan to hire in the Louisville area?

A total of 3,380 employees. According to a consumer survey by Radial, 58% of consumers will increase their online holiday shopping compared to last year. In order to meet this demand, the company plans to increase its workforce headcount by three to four times the amount of employees.

Will they be full-time or part-time jobs?

Most of the seasonal employees hired will be full-time, working 40 hours per week with an opportunity for overtime.

What is the salary?

"Associates in the Louisville market can earn up to $17.00 (per hour)," John Catanzarito, the Louisville site director told the Courier Journal. This wage is comparable to last year's wage for seasonal employees, said Catanzarito.

What will these seasonal employees be doing?

Seasonal employees at Radial will be expected to pick, pack and ship orders for companies such as Gym Shark, Cole Haan, Décor Steals and more. Employees will be responsible for completing orders to get packages to arrive to customers on time.

"Associates will be integral in making this holiday season a success by helping to source orders and send them to their final destinations using Radial's technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions," said Catanzarito.

What happens if Radial can't fill all open seasonal roles?

"Our seasonal hiring needs are based on the anticipated order volume and our commitment to our clients and their customers regarding the speed in which we ship their orders," said Catanzarito. "Without our seasonal employees, our shipping times could be delayed."

How long will these employees be employed by Radial?

The company is looking to hire employees and have all seasonal roles filled between now and the first week of December.

Most seasonal employees will be retained from November until the end of the holiday peak season. Catanzarito said, there is a possibility of staying on full-time after if employees are interested and currently Radial is looking to hire 12 full-time Louisville area workers.

Contact reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @oliviamevans_

Radial Hiring Event in Louisville

WHAT: Radial will host a three-day hiring event to fulfill its need for seasonal employees

WHEN: Nov. 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: 7700 Tradeport Drive, Louisville

MORE INFORMATION: 502-271-6282

Radial Hiring Event in Shepherdsville

WHAT: Radial will host a three-day hiring event to fulfill its need for seasonal employees

WHEN: Nov. 15-17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: 350 Omega Pkwy, Shepherdsville,

MORE INFORMATION: 502-324-5627