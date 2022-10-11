ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Defense - Parkland shooter is 'broken, brain-damaged'

By Jorge Milian and Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wH3l_0iUUD1UA00

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday for closing arguments in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz , the Parkland school gunman.

Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

A 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz , then 19 and now 24, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison, with deliberations starting as soon as today. If it recommends death, a move that must be unanimous, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling.

Cruz's team of public defenders rested its case on Sept. 14, setting the stage for prosecutors' rebuttal and closing arguments over the coming weeks.

The Palm Beach Post is covering the daily proceedings live. Follow the entries below for updates throughout Tuesday, Oct. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwyBL_0iUUD1UA00

Prosecution rests its case against Parkland gunman

'He dreams of killing others': Witnesses say Nikolas Cruz's childhood marked by paranoia, aggression

6 minutes of terror: New revelations rise as Parkland survivors recount Nikolas Cruz attack

Defense attorney: Parkland shooter is a 'broken, brain-damaged, mentally ill young man'

In her closing remarks, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill asked jurors to consider not only Cruz's crime but also his personal history, describing Cruz as a “broken, brain-damaged, mentally ill young man” who was "poisoned" in the womb through his birth mother’s frequent use of drugs and alcohol during her pregnancy.

McNeill focused much of her argument on Cruz’s early childhood , recounting testimony from witnesses describing how Cruz’s late biological mother, Brenda Woodward, smoked cigarettes and drugs and drank beer while she was pregnant.

During the trial phase of the sentencing hearing, two expert witnesses for the defense testified that Cruz suffered severe brain damage as a result of his biological mother’s alcohol abuse.

McNeill urged jurors to consider Cruz’s history of mental illness in rendering their decision, and argued that Cruz should be given a life sentence instead of the death penalty. She urged jurors to choose "courage over comfort" and told them that their decision should not be based on anger, revenge or hate.

“It is the right thing to do,” McNeill said of a life sentence. “Sentencing Nikolas to life and being up here and asking you to do that is the right thing to do.”

Jurors were dismissed shortly after 3:30 p.m. with instructions to return at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for instructions. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer instructed jurors that they will be sequestered in the event that deliberations extend beyond Wednesday.

Prosecutor: 'The only appropriate sentence... is the death penalty'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKX25_0iUUD1UA00

Winding up a two-hour closing argument Tuesday morning, lead prosecutor Michael Satz repeated the name of each of Nikolas Cruz's 17 victims and said, "The only appropriate sentence for Nikolas Cruz is the death penalty."

With that, the prosecution ended its case against the confessed school shooter. The defense will begin its closing arguments after a lunch recess that ends at 12:45 p.m.

Satz painted a picture of Cruz as a cold-blooded murder who meticulously planned out the massacre and has antisocial personality disorder, not fetal alcohol syndrome as defense attorneys claim.

"Hate is not a mental disorder," said Satz, pointing to swastikas Cruz etched into his shoes and the use of the "N-word" in his writings. "Hate is part of antisocial personality,"

Cruz was "hunting his victims" and even returned to kill students like Peter Yang and Joaquin Oliver whose initial gunshot wounds were not fatal, according to medical examiners who testified during the four-month trial.

Satz reminded the jury of Cruz saying that Yang's "head blew up like a water balloon" after the 15-year-old freshman was shot at point-blank range.

The murders, Satz said, were “were unrelentlessly heinous, atrocious and cruel.”

"He carried out his plan, and his plan was, and he told everybody about his plan,” Satz said, referring to a video investigators found on his phone: “Hello, my name is Nick, I am going to be the next school shooter.”

Jurors re-watched a surveillance video of Cruz's rampage during Satz's closing.

Prosecutor: Parkland shooter Cruz's words 'window to the soul'

"What you write, what you say is a window to someone's soul," prosecutor Michael Satz told the 12-person jury Tuesday morning during closing arguments to Nikolas Cruz's death sentencing case.

Satz was referring to the violent, weapons-obsessed social media videos and posts that Cruz posted leading up to the Valentine Day's massacre in 2018.

Satz urged the jury to review Cruz's comments in which he wrote and spoke about his desire to kill people and become a school shooter.

The veteran prosecutor began his closing arguments by calling the shootings "calculated, purposeful and systematic mass murder."

Much like he did during his 90-minute opening argument four months ago, Satz spoke without the aid of any notes, reciting from memory the countless details that made up the case.

In July 2019, more than a year after the Parkland school shooting, Satz announced he would not seek re-election as Broward County state attorney so that he could devote all of his time to prosecuting Cruz. It was Satz who rejected an offer by Cruz's defense team to exchange a guilty plea for a sentence of life in prison.

Jorge Milian is a journalist covering Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach at The Palm Beach Post. He has covered the Parkland school shootings since the day they happened. You can reach him at jmilian@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at Caneswatch. Help support our work, subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Defense - Parkland shooter is 'broken, brain-damaged'

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case

The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating After Alleged Parkland Juror Threat

The judge overseeing the Parkland school shooting trial will allow an investigation after one of the jurors reported that she felt threatened by a fellow juror. Broward prosecutors filed a motion Thursday night that said that after gunman Nikolas Cruz was given a life sentence Thursday, "Juror X" called the prosecutor's office and reported that "during deliberations, she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room."
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Yang
Person
Nick
Deerfield News

SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Start Today#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Parkland#Circuit#The Palm Beach Post#Defense
HollywoodLife

Fred Guttenberg, Parkland Parents In Tears After Killer Avoids Death Penalty After Massacre Of Kids

Following the sentencing of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 24, to life without parole for his massacre of 17 people (14 children) in 2018, parents of the young victims came forward to blast the decision to spare him the death penalty. Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old child was gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 of that year, immediately took to Twitter in the aftermath of the October 12 decision. “If this is true, any juror issue must be investigated. This is not how justice should served,” he tweeted alongside a link to an article in Mediaite. Fred continued his thoughts in a 23-tweet essay, saying in part that the experience left him, “in tears.” “For now, I am glad that this is over and that my family and I will finally be able to visit Jaime at the cemetery,” he wrote.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Palm Beach Daily News

Baby girl's death from drug intoxication leads to woman's arrest on aggravated manslaughter charge

BOYNTON BEACH — A 32-year-old woman is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child following the death of a baby girl in March. Boynton Beach police arrested Kelly Ann Kirwan this week, alleging that a child under her care died from ingesting drugs. A police report indicates that Kirwan has addresses both in Boynton Beach and in New Jersey.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?

Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy