(Logan) -- Iowa agriculture advocates are reacting to Taiwan's pledge to purchase over $2 billion worth of Iowa's corn and soybeans. Last month, a trade delegation from Taiwan joined Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig in signing an informal agreement stating Taiwan's intent to purchase, over the next three years, about 100 million bushels of soybeans valued at nearly $2 billion, and 59 million bushels of corn valued at roughly $600 million. Larry Buss is the president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and was also one of the signers for the letter of intent. Buss says the agreement was an opportunity to build on the state's existing relationship with the country.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO