Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry
(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 13th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Medicare open enrollment begins October 15 through December 7. The state Department of Commerce and Insurance encourages eligible Missourians to review their plan options and costs during the open enrollment period. If you need help choosing a plan that best meets your needs, the department’s CLAIM program offers free assistance to those who qualify and their caregivers. CLAIM can also help Missourians on a limited income find out whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and/or Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescriptions. You can visit missouriclaim.org or call 1-800-390-3330 to set up an appointment or ask questions.
Steven H. Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers directed to the family. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steve passed away on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at his Essex home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Buss: fast pace and varying yields highlighting 2022 harvest
(Logan) -- Dry weather is allowing for a quicker-than-average harvest this fall in Iowa. That's according to Iowa Corn Promotion Board President Larry Buss, who also operates a row crop farm in Harrison County. According to the latest Iowa Crop Progress Report, the harvest of the state's corn crop reached 23% complete, three days behind last year, but three days ahead of the average, while soybeans have reached 55% complete, nine days ahead of the average. Buss attributes that pace to the dry weather conditions encompassing the state.
Clarinda Craft Carnival set for Saturday
(Clarinda) -- Craft lovers flock to Clarinda this weekend for a traditional fall event. Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 63rd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kerry Prable chairs the Craft Carnvial Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Prable says a wide variety of crafts are on display from hundreds of vendors.
Buss: Taiwan agreement brings opportunity for Iowa corn, soybean producers
(Logan) -- Iowa agriculture advocates are reacting to Taiwan's pledge to purchase over $2 billion worth of Iowa's corn and soybeans. Last month, a trade delegation from Taiwan joined Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig in signing an informal agreement stating Taiwan's intent to purchase, over the next three years, about 100 million bushels of soybeans valued at nearly $2 billion, and 59 million bushels of corn valued at roughly $600 million. Larry Buss is the president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and was also one of the signers for the letter of intent. Buss says the agreement was an opportunity to build on the state's existing relationship with the country.
Local help available for upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment Period
(Shenandoah) -- Local help is available to seniors preparing for the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment period. The annual period begins Saturday and runs through December 7th, giving Medicare recipients a chance to join, switch or drop a plan for the upcoming year. Kay Wing is a volunteer representative with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program. Wing is based at Shenandoah Medical Center and says the program exists nationally to help seniors with comparing plans.
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
James E. Jochim, 89, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 8 (10/14): No. 1 Harlan keeps on rolling
(KMAland) -- Harlan clinched another district championship while Atlantic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were other area winners in KMAland Iowa Class 3A on Friday. Aidan Hall had 75 yards receiving, 125 yards rushing and three total offensive touchdowns. The Iowa commit also returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdown. Other...
KMAland Missouri Week 8 (10/14): Maryville pulls even in MEC, North Andrew grabs big win
(KMAland) -- Maryville pulled even in the MEC while East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley & Mound City were 8-Player winners in Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20. Jarrett Spinnato had five rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score...
Lincoln woman hurt in Atchison County wreck
(Lincoln) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 2 miles north of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2007 Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Kristen Kalbfleisch of Lincoln and a 2019 Mack Truck Anthem driven by 43-year-old Harjinder Sangha of Surrey, British Columbia were both southbound on I-29 when Kalbfleisch's vehicle began slowing for traffic. The front bumper of Sangha's vehicle struck the rear bumper of Kalbfleisch's vehicle, which skidded and exited the east side of the roadway. Kalbfleisch's vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side facing southeast.
Red flag warning for most of KMAland through 7 p.m.
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning today through all of southwest and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri due to the extreme fire danger and low humidities... The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with...
KMAland Volleyball (10/15): LC wins home tourney, CAM takes RVC, Red Oak, SE Warren, Heelan impress
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home tournament without losing a set, CAM took the RVC Tournament, Red Oak took second at Winterset, Southeast Warren was impressive in Knoxville and more from the Saturday in KMAland volleyball. LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT. Lewis Central posted a perfect 4-0 today to win their...
Nebraska State Softball Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha Marian, Northwest, Yutan-Mead take titles
(KMAland) -- Omaha Marian, Northwest and Yutan-Mead won state softball championships on Friday. Check out the full state softball scoreboard below. Championship: Yutan-Mead 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 1.
KMAland Tennis (10/13): Nebraska City's Causgrove & Robinson will play for a state medal
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson will play for a medal at the Class B state tennis tournament. Causgrove and Robinson — seeded 10th — grabbed two wins in the opening day of the tournament on Thursday. The duo then lost in a quarterfinal to the No. 2 seeded team from Grand Island Central Catholic.
KMAland Softball (10/13): North Andrew advances to district championship
(KMAland) -- North Andrew advanced to a district final while the Nebraska State Tournament is down to its final nine teams in softball action from Thursday. Michaela Sybert had three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Gracie Wilmes posted two hits and scored twice to lead North Andrew in the win. Teigan Miller threw all six innings, struck out six and gave up three runs.
KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
KMAland Boys XC (10/13): Maryville wins in Mount Ayr, North takes MRC, Plattsmouth advances to state
(KMAland) -- Maryville won in Mount Ayr, Sioux City North won another MRC title, Plattsmouth pushed on to state and more from KMAland boys cross country on Thursday. Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Harlan) Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn and the Glenwood team were champions in Harlan at the Hawkeye Ten...
Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
