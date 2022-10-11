ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications now through Jan. 15

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Planning Commission approves 60-acre cannabis cultivation near Santa Maria

A cannabis cultivation project encompassing more than 60 acres southeast of Santa Maria was approved Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after removing one landscaping requirement. Commissioners voted 4-1, with Chairman and 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney dissenting, to approve a conditional use permit for Gary Teixeira's...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Mark your calendar for the 16th Annual Chumash Culture Day on October 15

Get immersed in California-style Native American singing, dancing, food and games at the 16th annual Chumash Culture Day planned for Saturday, October 15. The events will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at Elders Park, located behind the Tribal Hall, on the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation at 100 Via Juana Lane.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
