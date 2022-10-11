Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications now through Jan. 15
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million...
Lompoc Record
Planning Commission approves 60-acre cannabis cultivation near Santa Maria
A cannabis cultivation project encompassing more than 60 acres southeast of Santa Maria was approved Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after removing one landscaping requirement. Commissioners voted 4-1, with Chairman and 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney dissenting, to approve a conditional use permit for Gary Teixeira’s...
Lompoc Record
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Lompoc Record
Celebrating the Santa Ynez Valley's 'let’s get it done' spirit | Judith Dale
Three notable events are slated to take place this week, exemplifying the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley — talent, camaraderie, generosity, and a “let’s get it done” attitude. SYV Cottage Hospital inaugural Harvest Gala. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SYV Cottage Hospital with celebrate 60...
Lompoc Record
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
Lompoc Record
Mark your calendar for the 16th Annual Chumash Culture Day on October 15
Get immersed in California-style Native American singing, dancing, food and games at the 16th annual Chumash Culture Day planned for Saturday, October 15. The events will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at Elders Park, located behind the Tribal Hall, on the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation at 100 Via Juana Lane.
Lompoc Record
Persistent marine layer, fog, afternoon clearing this week | Central Coast Weather Report
A weak cutoff low-pressure system, centered around 100 miles south of Santa Maria, will continue to produce convective clouds and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms over Ventura County into Saturday. Overwise, much like last week, gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds and a persistent marine...
Lompoc Record
Cal Poly to go after first 2022 conference win, Idaho State seeks first win this year.
The Cal Poly football team leads the Big Sky Conference, and is fourth in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, in passing this season. Yet, the Mustangs (1-4, 0-2) don't have a conference win to show for it. They will go after one at Idaho State (0-6, 0-3) which...
Lompoc Record
St. Joseph stays at the top in area power rankings, moves up again in CalPreps ratings
There was movement in the area football power rankings this week, but not at the top. St. Joseph and Mission Prep remained 1-2 in the area ratings. The Knights, who also moved from seventh to fifth in the CalPreps CIF Central Section rankings, have been in the top area ratings spot all season.
