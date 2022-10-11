Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.

