Camden, SC

WIS-TV

Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Tanikka Graves has been charged with intimidating a witness in her son’s case. Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a 2019 shooting incident. Investigators...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg Deputies searching for missing man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that deputies are searching for a man who walked off from a hospital Saturday morning. According to officials, Charles Demont Jackson, 41 was last seen leaving Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. heading towards Magnolia Avenue. “If you’ve seen him, we’d like...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
Camden, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Camden, SC
County
Kershaw County, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wpde.com

2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fairfield Road convenience store suffers burn damage in Friday morning fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted at a Columbia convenience store early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fast Point store on Farrow Road around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire coming from the front and right side of the building.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two arrested in two separate Orangeburg County shootings

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested two men for two separate shooting incidents, charging a combined total of 12 counts of attempted murder. Officials have charged 25-year-old Traquan Shivers and 40-year-old Damien Elmore with multiple attempted murder charges after two incidents back in late September, where both men shot into separate houses on Branchdale Highway in Holly Hill.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

