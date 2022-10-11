Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Tanikka Graves has been charged with intimidating a witness in her son’s case. Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a 2019 shooting incident. Investigators...
Photo released of truck possibly tied to Pelion arson investigation
PELION, S.C. — Pelion Police have released surveillance video they believe may be connected to an arson investigation that has been underway since late August. The fire happened on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Summerland Court around 11:45 p.m. The fire resulted in heavy damage to a...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Deputies searching for missing man
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that deputies are searching for a man who walked off from a hospital Saturday morning. According to officials, Charles Demont Jackson, 41 was last seen leaving Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. heading towards Magnolia Avenue. “If you’ve seen him, we’d like...
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to prison in Newberry Co. boat crash that killed 2, SCDNR says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said a man from Lexington was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. SCDNR said Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced on Oct. 10, 2022, in Newberry County court...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
WIS-TV
Lexington man sentenced in 2020 boat crash that killed two in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years for boating under the influence causing death in connection with a crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, fined $20,000 and ordered to complete...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
wpde.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
wpde.com
2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County judge grants bond to former school district employee accused of embezzlement
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A former school district employee stood before Judge Clifton Newman in a Richland County courtroom Thursday afternoon. Travis Braddy, 43 and formerly employed by Richland County School District One, faces multiple charges related to his time with the district. Braddy faces a charge of misconduct...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
Fairfield Road convenience store suffers burn damage in Friday morning fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted at a Columbia convenience store early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fast Point store on Farrow Road around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire coming from the front and right side of the building.
wach.com
Newberry County highway closed due to damages
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Highway in Newberry County is closed until further notice due to damage. Officials say The I-26 overpass on Jalapa Road is closed until further notice. This story is still developing.
wach.com
Two arrested in two separate Orangeburg County shootings
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested two men for two separate shooting incidents, charging a combined total of 12 counts of attempted murder. Officials have charged 25-year-old Traquan Shivers and 40-year-old Damien Elmore with multiple attempted murder charges after two incidents back in late September, where both men shot into separate houses on Branchdale Highway in Holly Hill.
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
