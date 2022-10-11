We as a state tax payer should not be paying for greedy home owners who built by the shoreline and blocked us from access to the shorelines It is there own fault as they all knew the Mother Nature will eventually win
…we all know this didn’t just happen overnight…the people who are in office (political) decided to go with big budget money pits instead of protecting our islands…concrete could have been used to make artificial reefs which would prevent the erosion…but when faced with the decision of safeguarding our little piece of paradise or building a rail system, which they should have taken the time to plan it better, they chose to write a blank check and throw money into a project that didn’t have completed plans…19 consultants, really…and there are still problems with how it was built…they were supposed to troubleshoot those problems…what did they get paid for? Sorry for ranting but I really question those politician’s motives…they don’t seem to actually care about our home…just their pockets…
