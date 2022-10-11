ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Udon Olc
4d ago

We as a state tax payer should not be paying for greedy home owners who built by the shoreline and blocked us from access to the shorelines It is there own fault as they all knew the Mother Nature will eventually win

Ecks Man
4d ago

…we all know this didn’t just happen overnight…the people who are in office (political) decided to go with big budget money pits instead of protecting our islands…concrete could have been used to make artificial reefs which would prevent the erosion…but when faced with the decision of safeguarding our little piece of paradise or building a rail system, which they should have taken the time to plan it better, they chose to write a blank check and throw money into a project that didn’t have completed plans…19 consultants, really…and there are still problems with how it was built…they were supposed to troubleshoot those problems…what did they get paid for? Sorry for ranting but I really question those politician’s motives…they don’t seem to actually care about our home…just their pockets…

hawaiinewsnow.com

City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Kailua, HI
KITV.com

City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

65 earthquakes at Mauna Loa in the past 24 hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquake activity continues to increase at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. We talk to experts about what could happen next. The latest daily report about Mauna loa reveals there were 65 earthquakes in the past 24 hours. Mauna Loa is not erupting, and experts said an eruption is not imminent. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Amazon, UPS pushing Oahu's industrial market to unprecedented levels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the ongoing concerns of the pandemic, the rise of inflation and fears of an upcoming recession, Oahu’s industrial real estate market continues to flourish. Commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii said in its most recent industrial market report that there are just 61 available spaces...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

