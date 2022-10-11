ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
wina.com

Ruckersville man who dealt drugs while incarcerated pleads guilty to two charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Greene County school teacher contributes to publication

GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nelson County, VA
Nelson County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Rutherford
cbs19news

VDOT crews finish culvert project, Nelson County road reopens

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road has reopened now that crews have been able to finish a project on it. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Glade Road near James River Road reopened to traffic on Friday. It closed following heavy rainfall in August, and...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

FDA approves the bivalent vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19NEWS) -- On Wednesday, October 12th, the FDA approved the bivalent vaccines for ages 5 to 11. This vaccine will help protect people against the original variant as well as Omicron and its variants, such as BA-5, which account for 80 percent of COVID infections in Virginia and across the country.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle teachers defend transgender students at ACPS board meeting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Albemarle County teachers continue to push back on the governor's proposed transgender policy. Many speaking in support of transgender students at Thursday night's school board meeting since the district put out a statement last week against the policy. A lot of topics were discussed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Adult Drug Court#Commonwealth#Implementing Drug Court
cbs19news

Raising awareness about domestic violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Law enforcement officials are marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh was in Charlottesville on Thursday along with members of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Office on Violence Against Women, advocates, survivors, victim service providers, justice professionals, and police and first responders.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

City to install bleacher pads next to park basketball court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting Tonsler Park will see construction work taking place for about two weeks. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be installing two concrete bleacher pads next to one of the basketball courts. The work is scheduled to begin on Oct....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs19news

Beyond the Headlines – Oct. 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines, News Anchor, Ashley Brooks, and Jim Spencer the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the events surrounding the Madison County School. Board’s decision to ban sexually explicit books. Comments? Email beyondtheheadlines@cbs19news.com.
MADISON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy