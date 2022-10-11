Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
wina.com
Ruckersville man who dealt drugs while incarcerated pleads guilty to two charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
cbs19news
Greene County school teacher contributes to publication
GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
Powhatan County adminstrator resigns after allegations of violating state law
Powhatan County supervisors asked for county administrator Ned Smither's resignation on Tuesday night.
cbs19news
City council plans to hire more bus drivers and create routes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City council is hoping to hire new school bus drivers and create new routes no later than November 9th. The schools currently have eight drivers but hope to add four more soon. They say there need to be 40 drivers to be fully staffed. Driver...
cbs19news
ACPD responds to report on potential bias policing in traffic stops
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police responded to the recent report on potentially biased policing in traffic stops. We spoke with the Commander of Professional Standards for ACPD Capt. Darrell Byers to get his reaction to Albemarle’s numbers in the report. "I don’t think we have...
cbs19news
Civil rights attorney looking for answers following report on disparity in traffic stops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local civil rights attorney says there is a reason why Black and Latino drivers are stopped more than white drivers: bias policing. This comes after a state report showed drivers in Virginia are more likely to be stopped by police if they're Black or Hispanic.
cbs19news
Revising approach to allocate money for affordable housing, homelessness support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City officials say there is money available for affordable housing and homelessness support initiatives. According to a release, the Charlottesville City Council adopted the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment in November 2021. This included the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Plan, and as part of the work to...
cbs19news
Committee to consider Meriwether Lewis Elementary name prepares for first meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Community Advisory Committee selected to review the name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will hold its first meeting next week. This meeting, which will take place virtually, will be held on Oct. 18. Twelve school and community members have been picked to serve...
cbs19news
VDOT crews finish culvert project, Nelson County road reopens
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road has reopened now that crews have been able to finish a project on it. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Glade Road near James River Road reopened to traffic on Friday. It closed following heavy rainfall in August, and...
cbs19news
FDA approves the bivalent vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19NEWS) -- On Wednesday, October 12th, the FDA approved the bivalent vaccines for ages 5 to 11. This vaccine will help protect people against the original variant as well as Omicron and its variants, such as BA-5, which account for 80 percent of COVID infections in Virginia and across the country.
cbs19news
Albemarle teachers defend transgender students at ACPS board meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Albemarle County teachers continue to push back on the governor's proposed transgender policy. Many speaking in support of transgender students at Thursday night's school board meeting since the district put out a statement last week against the policy. A lot of topics were discussed...
cbs19news
Raising awareness about domestic violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Law enforcement officials are marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh was in Charlottesville on Thursday along with members of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Office on Violence Against Women, advocates, survivors, victim service providers, justice professionals, and police and first responders.
cbs19news
City to install bleacher pads next to park basketball court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting Tonsler Park will see construction work taking place for about two weeks. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be installing two concrete bleacher pads next to one of the basketball courts. The work is scheduled to begin on Oct....
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
WSLS
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Bedford County shooting, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:30 p.m.:. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. On Monday at 2:44 p.m, authorities said they received a report of a person that had been shot...
cbs19news
Beyond the Headlines – Oct. 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines, News Anchor, Ashley Brooks, and Jim Spencer the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the events surrounding the Madison County School. Board’s decision to ban sexually explicit books. Comments? Email beyondtheheadlines@cbs19news.com.
WSET
38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Danelle Brown of Monroe was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
