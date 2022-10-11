CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

RUCKERSVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO