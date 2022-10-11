Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
Man killed in south Wichita dispute
A 35-year-old man got into an argument with employees inside the Wendy’s while waiting at the drive-thru window. The incident worsened when a 31-year-old man in the vehicle behind him became involved.
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police ID Kansas man who died after motorcycle, car crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal collision have identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen of Winfield, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of South Hydraulic and Marion in Wichita. On arrival, they located Wilcoxen...
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
kfdi.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
🎥Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. (Click below to watch a replay of the service) The funeral at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora...
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
McPherson Police Department Seeking Information on Stolen Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed. Officers contacted the victim in the case and the truck was last seen on the...
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
kfdi.com
Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter
The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita to consider catalytic converter theft ordinance
The Wichita City Council will consider a new ordinance that will try to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.
Police will not open investigation into officer in incident with mayor
After reviewing body camera footage from an incident between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they will not be opening an investigation into the officer involved.
kfdi.com
Man Shot and Killed During Fight at South Wichita Fast Food Restaurant
A 31 year old man was arrested in South Wichita Friday night for killing a man during a dispute in a Wendy’s drive-thru. Police were called to the 3600 block of East Harry around 11:35 p.m. Police said the suspect was involved in a dispute with the employees inside the restaurant while at the drive-thru. A 35 year old man in the vehicle behind him stepped-in after the incident escalated.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspects wanted in south Wichita drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Shocking security camera video shows two gunmen open fire on a south Wichita home with 15 people inside. Police say at least 25 rounds were fired from a small silver SUV and hit a home in the 2700 block of west Jewell, near Harry and Meridian.
Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed 80-year-old pedestrian
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2020. On Tuesday, Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jeffrey Jack to just over 2 and one half years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office. On November 3, 2020, Kaminsky...
KWCH.com
City ordinance aims to thwart catalytic converter thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed ordinance from the City of Wichita aims to reduce catalytic converter thefts within Wichita. The city says the reported thefts of catalytic converters have increased from 187 in 2019 to 1,360 in 2021. The thefts are nearly impossible to solve, because one they’re removed from vehicles, catalytic converters cannot be traced.
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
Person injured in south Wichita house fire
A person has been injured after being in a south Wichita house fire Thursday afternoon.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0