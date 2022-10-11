ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

PFW College Democrats hosts 3 Indiana candidates for meet and greet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The College Democrats organization at Purdue University Fort Wayne hosted three candidates on the Democratic ticket for a meet and greet event Thursday evening. The candidates were Gary Snyder, candidate for 3rd District U.S. House of Representatives; Jessica McClellan, candidate for state treasurer; and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Carroll Chargers host regional marching band competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time Saturday, Carroll High School hosted the regional marching band competition for the Indiana State School Music Association. The ISSMA Regionals included performances with bands from Fort Wayne high schools Carroll, Concordia, and Homestead, along with schools from around the state.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

School board races are heating up across the area

It started with the pandemic – now it’s other issues. Think school board races are getting more political?. You may be right. This year, with district residents arguing over mask mandates, appropriate reading materials for school children, the gender battles i.e. gender neutral bathrooms and history book lessons, the local and national school political theater is brimming with drama.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

TRAA: 80 percent compliance on ‘Priority 1’ calls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reached an 80 percent compliance on “Priority 1” calls for the month of September, officials touted in a media release on Friday. It’s the first month since April 2021 that the organization’s response time has been at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Honor loved ones through art with interactive mural in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local healthcare group announced they are funding a mural that’s the first of its kind in Fort Wayne. Cardinal Healthcare Solutions said they hired local artist America Carrillo to coordinate an interactive mural painting experience that’s open to the public. The focus of the mural is to honor loved ones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Columbia City receives $600K grant for new park

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his Facebook page that the city will receive a $600,000 grant for the development of a new park called Eagle Park. The grant will come from the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation fund. “We are...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Sticky prices and COVID guide inflation higher

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Customer Price Index (CPI), which most economists use to measure inflation, rose .4% percent in September, more than it was projected to rise. But what exactly is the CPI, and why is it a thermometer for inflation?. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Zombies invade downtown Fort Wayne for 13th annual Fright Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a lucky- or unlucky- 13th year, Fright Night is back in Fort Wayne, and that means so are zombies. The annual Halloween event invites the public to come dressed in costume for the Zombie Walk. Starting at the plaza outside I&M Power Center, zombies will be lurking the streets of downtown.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

PHOTOS: Pups compete in costume contest for fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pets transformed into pumpkins, wizards, and even hot dogs during a costume contest Saturday for an annual fundraiser. Howl-O-Walkoween supports the mission of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control: to end animal cruelty and neglect through education. All the money raised at the event benefits that mission, the organization said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Leef peep: A look at Fall in Fort Wayne

Fall is well underway in northeast Indiana, with the leaves on trees turning from green to shades of orange, yellow and red across the region. Take a look at some of the beauty of fall in Fort Wayne in the video above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

