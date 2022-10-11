Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
PFW College Democrats hosts 3 Indiana candidates for meet and greet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The College Democrats organization at Purdue University Fort Wayne hosted three candidates on the Democratic ticket for a meet and greet event Thursday evening. The candidates were Gary Snyder, candidate for 3rd District U.S. House of Representatives; Jessica McClellan, candidate for state treasurer; and...
WANE-TV
Carroll Chargers host regional marching band competition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time Saturday, Carroll High School hosted the regional marching band competition for the Indiana State School Music Association. The ISSMA Regionals included performances with bands from Fort Wayne high schools Carroll, Concordia, and Homestead, along with schools from around the state.
WANE-TV
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
WANE-TV
School board races are heating up across the area
It started with the pandemic – now it’s other issues. Think school board races are getting more political?. You may be right. This year, with district residents arguing over mask mandates, appropriate reading materials for school children, the gender battles i.e. gender neutral bathrooms and history book lessons, the local and national school political theater is brimming with drama.
WANE-TV
TRAA: 80 percent compliance on ‘Priority 1’ calls
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reached an 80 percent compliance on “Priority 1” calls for the month of September, officials touted in a media release on Friday. It’s the first month since April 2021 that the organization’s response time has been at...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Civil War nurse known as the ‘Angel of Mercy’ to be honored at Lindenwood Cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will hold an event honoring the life of Civil War nurse and Fort Wayne native Eliza E. George Oct. 22. Better known as “Mother George” or the “Angel of Mercy,” George accompanied Indiana regiments during the Civil...
WANE-TV
Honor loved ones through art with interactive mural in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local healthcare group announced they are funding a mural that’s the first of its kind in Fort Wayne. Cardinal Healthcare Solutions said they hired local artist America Carrillo to coordinate an interactive mural painting experience that’s open to the public. The focus of the mural is to honor loved ones.
WANE-TV
Columbia City receives $600K grant for new park
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his Facebook page that the city will receive a $600,000 grant for the development of a new park called Eagle Park. The grant will come from the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation fund. “We are...
WANE-TV
Sticky prices and COVID guide inflation higher
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Customer Price Index (CPI), which most economists use to measure inflation, rose .4% percent in September, more than it was projected to rise. But what exactly is the CPI, and why is it a thermometer for inflation?. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics...
WANE-TV
Zombies invade downtown Fort Wayne for 13th annual Fright Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a lucky- or unlucky- 13th year, Fright Night is back in Fort Wayne, and that means so are zombies. The annual Halloween event invites the public to come dressed in costume for the Zombie Walk. Starting at the plaza outside I&M Power Center, zombies will be lurking the streets of downtown.
WANE-TV
Bandidos at Georgetown Square set to close, change to Guadalupe’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bandidos Mexican Restaurant at Georgetown Square announced via its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing in late October. The post says the restaurant will be open until Oct. 27. After that date, the post says the location will be transformed into...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Pups compete in costume contest for fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pets transformed into pumpkins, wizards, and even hot dogs during a costume contest Saturday for an annual fundraiser. Howl-O-Walkoween supports the mission of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control: to end animal cruelty and neglect through education. All the money raised at the event benefits that mission, the organization said.
WANE-TV
Leef peep: A look at Fall in Fort Wayne
Fall is well underway in northeast Indiana, with the leaves on trees turning from green to shades of orange, yellow and red across the region. Take a look at some of the beauty of fall in Fort Wayne in the video above.
WANE-TV
Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
WANE-TV
Here are the questions the Fort Wayne City Council president has about Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp has sent a letter to the City Attorney “regarding policy, procedure, and financial accountability” in response to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry for allegedly driving drunk last weekend. The letter sent to City Attorney...
WANE-TV
New food truck in Fort Wayne serves up dishes ‘seasoned with love’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new food truck in Fort Wayne is serving a variety of seasoned dishes to locals. Toodie’s Kitchen offers fried chicken, tacos, fish, and soul food among other tasty treats. Check out the menu here. Lacrisha Russell- also known as Toodie- is the...
WANE-TV
City denies request for body cam footage of Fort Wayne mayor’s arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city attorney has denied WANE 15’s request for public records – including body cam footage – detailing Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest for alleged drunk driving. Henry was jailed early Sunday after a crash along Old Mill Road...
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
WANE-TV
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
