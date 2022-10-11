Read full article on original website
All the Vacuums Deals That Rival Black Friday Sales During October Prime Day—Including Dyson, Bissell, and More
While Prime Day has long passed, Amazon felt that the world could use a little more good news (well, good shopping at least) and, as such, surprised its members with a brand-new discount event dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale. It's basically an early Black Friday sales event, and we're taking major advantage of it.
The Best October Prime Day Wellness Deals You Really Shouldn’t Miss Out On
If you missed this year's Prime Day—Amazon's annual shopping spree with *Broad City-voice* deals, deals, deals, you're in luck—Amazon surprised us with another shopping event exclusively for Prime members, and the deals are, once again, too good to pass up. For the next two days (October 11-12), Amazon is throwing its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, the pre-holiday shopping event stocked with wellness sales galore. If you're a Prime member, you can take advantage of discounts across everything from luxury beauty and indulgent self-care items, to innovative fitness equipment and "smart" home tech.
Amazon’s Most-Wanted Winter Jacket Has 16,500+ 5-Star Ratings—And It’s on Super Sale for Prime Day
Traditionally, Amazon Prime Day has been a shopping-palooza for big-ticket deals, like big-screen TVs and fancy robot vacuums. This fall's Prime Early Access Sale is no different, with a smattering of splurges marked down to more affordable prices. But, in the spirit of #CozySeason, we're turning our attention to Amazon's most-wanted winter jacket, which is on super sale, too. (And way more stylish than the aforementioned robot vacuum.)
Shop the Serum Murad Dubbed ‘Botox in a Bottle’ and More for 30% Off During the Prime Early Access Sale
Murad has been around since 1989, providing clinical-grade skin-care products that you can get without a prescription. Given the innovation that goes into these formulas, they're on the pricier side. But during the Amazon Early Access Sale, you can save 30 percent off some of Murad's top-selling products. To help...
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
I Traded Microblading for Powder Brows To Make My Over-Plucked Arches Look Fuller, and I’ll Never Go Back
If the eyes are the window to the soul, the eyebrows are the decorative curtains. The proper brow shape can add definition to your face and draw attention to your eyes—which is why I have spent my adult life regretting the fact that I plucked mine into barely-there arches when I was a teenager. In the years since, they've resisted any of my attempts to regrow them with serum, and the one-and-only time I tried microblading left them looking heavy and was so painful I couldn't imagine doing it again.
Peloton Bikes—Yes, Peloton—Are Finally On Sale for Amazon Prime Day
In August, Peloton announced that it would begin selling its products on Amazon in an effort to reach more customers. That’s especially exciting news this week, because it means that Peloton is participating in Prime Day—and that you could snag a Peloton bike and gear at a discount.
Comfortable Trousers Are Everywhere Right Now—Here Are 8 Under-$100 Pairs You Need in Your Wardrobe
If you're seeing trousers left and right, trust me, you're not seeing things. A pant that has long been associated with "business attire," trousers are flooding the internet, and are now making their way back into our closets (just like cargo pants) as this fall's "it" pant. It's with good reason, though—trousers are crisp, comfortable to wear, and ultra sleek. Best of all? They look really gorgeous with a pair of sneakers (or loafers—it's a "Choose Your Adventure" type style situation). And this fall, we're spotting several under-$100 statement pairs that everyone can rock.
8 Easy, Nutritious Ways To Eat Apples at Breakfast—From Gut-Friendly Apple Bread to Anti-Inflammatory Cider Muffins
There are so many reasons to delight in the arrival of cooler temperatures and sweater weather, but few are sweeter than the joy of fresh, crisp fall apples. And while you could make pies and gratins and compotes galore with your newly-found orchard haul, one of the best ways to utilize these protein-packed, gut-friendly fruits is to put them in your breakfast.
These are the Very Best Apple for Baking, According to Apple Farmers
Who wants to play a game of kiss, marry, kill? Fall edition. The options are: apple butter, apple pie, and apple fritters. If this decision feels nearly impossible to make, we're right there with you. As the air gets cooler, the leaves begin to crunch under your feet, and cinnamon-scented candles are burning in every room of the house, it can only mean one thing: Fall is officially here, which means having a daily apple-stuffed baked good is a must. (What was that thing they said about keeping the doctor away?)
I Used Lashify To Give Myself the World’s Easiest At-Home Lash Extensions, and I Haven’t Touched My Mascara in a Week
I've got short, curly lashes. I live for a good mascara, and love throwing on falsies for special occasions. But, because my lashes are so curly, it's hard to put lash strips on without gluing my actual lashes to my lids. I've always wanted to try lash extensions, but know the harsh chemical can wreck your lashes and your ocular glands. So when I came across Lashify, an at-home lash extension line that prioritizes lash health, I knew I had to try it.
10 Best Beauty Buys To Snag During the Prime Early Access Sale
If you haven't already spent your day pursuing Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I envy your self-restraint, but I'm here to let you know that's about to change. We've scoured the thousands of beauty products on offer and the deals are almost too good to be true. Brands like GHD, Laneige, Olaplex, and more have marked-down products allowing you to get a head-start on holiday shopping (or just beef up your personal reserve).
One Jar of This Beauty-Blogger-Approved Body Butter Is Sold Every 14 Seconds, and It’s Perfect for Fall
Fall things that just make sense: Figuring out the annual puzzle of what to do with the three dozen apples you just picked, switching from iced coffee to hot, and changing up your skin-care routine to deal with the brisker, dryer air (a sweater can only go so far in supporting your baby-soft skin goals).
PSA: The Nap Dress You Couldn’t Stop Buying in 2020 Is Now Wrinkle-Resistant and Has Longer Sleeves
The brand that made "nap chic" a thing in 2020 is back with a new design we're going to be wearing all season long. Hill House Home recently dropped The Louisa ($150): It's got everything you loved about the original Ellie nap dress, plus a few new cozy features, like longer, flexible puffy sleeves, a dressier (and sturdier) crepe fabric that's wrinkle-resistant, and patterns straight out of our romance novel dreams.
‘I’m an RD, and Here Are 4 Easy Ways You Can Give Your Favorite Fall Coffee a Gut-Friendly, Anti-Inflammatory Glow-Up’
Although coffee is a daily staple year-round for many, can we agree that it tastes a little different and, dare we say, better during the fall months? Perhaps this is because of the extra pump (or five) of pumpkin spice syrup that we have no choice but to order the moment PSLs are back in stock... or that cinnamon caramel cookie butter creamer we keep stocked in the fridge starting September 1st. Swoon.
If You’re Looking to Get in Bed With More Eco-Friendly Brands, Here Are 18 to Start
When Queen Elizabeth decided to give Buckingham Palace a plastic detox, I realized it might be time for me to get truly serious about doing the same. In the 12 months since, I've been working hard to eradicate plastic from my apartment, use only the cleanest of cleaning products so as to avoid releasing ever-more toxins into the air, and take other such measures to protect myself and the environment.
The 50 Best Gifts for Book Lovers (Besides More Books, of Course)
There's only one gift a book lover ever really wants: more books. But if you're not sure what books the bookworm in your life is into (or, more likely, if they've already read the book you're contemplating giving them), a bookish gift is the next best thing. If the bibliophile...
Runners and Coaches Say These Are the 12 Very Best Running Leggings That’ll Go the Distance
There's no feeling quite like preparing for a run: Adrenaline is kicking in, your heart is pumping, and you're overcome by euphoria. All is good until you find yourself in sweat-drenched, sagging running apparel. Just like a supportive sports bra and a comfortable pair of running shoes, running leggings are a worthy investment and having a good pair (by good, we mean moisture-wicking, compressive-yet-stretchy, and breathable leggings) can prevent your workout from turning sour.
I’ve Been to 20+ Weddings This Year, and the Comfortable Heels I’ve Worn To All of Them Are Only $34 Right Now for Prime Day
Over the past 12 months, I've become somewhat of a professional wedding guest. I've been to 20 of them (which I know is ridiculous), and have picked up some pretty solid tips along the way—like "always bring a backup dress" and "extra-strength deodorant is your best friend." The most important lesson I've learned, though, is also the most obvious: Always, always wear comfortable shoes. After all, nothing can ruin your night (or your dance floor moves) quite like blisters. Thankfully, I found a pair of heels early on in the season that I can wear for hours on end—and right now they're on sale for $34, thanks to Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2).
These Electric Brushes and Flossers Brighten Your Teeth Better and Faster—And They’re on Sale for Prime Day
When it comes to personal hygiene, maintaining a healthy set of teeth and gums might be the most important daily self-care task you do for yourself. After all, we only get one set of adult teeth to last us a lifetime, and those 32 little bones are tasked with the crucial roles of breaking up food, helping us speak, and maintaining our face shape. Our smiles are so important, in fact, that doctors and dentists alike use them as a snapshot of our overall health.
Comments / 0