The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.

