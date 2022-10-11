Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
stpetecatalyst.com
Space Florida, Venture Forum award startups
The Florida Venture Forum, Florida’s largest statewide support organization for investors and entrepreneurs, and Space Florida awarded a total of $100,000 to several entrepreneurs this week. During the annual Florida Early Stage Capital Conference Wednesday in Tampa, the investors and organizers announced EVQLV, Novineer Inc. and Revterra Corporation as...
stpetecatalyst.com
Citizens Advisory Committee vacancies announced
October 14, 2022 - St. Petersburg city officials are seeking residents to fill several vacancies on the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) for the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). The deadline to apply is Nov. 11. The CAC, created through a partnership between the city and Pinellas County, advises the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Agency on matters pertaining to the CRA. The committee is comprised of nine members, with six appointed by the mayor and three appointed by the city council. To apply, visit stpete.org/CAC.
stpetecatalyst.com
Child homelessness program proves highly effective
According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Cindy Kindl
Cindy Kindl joins the Climate First Bank Team as a Universal Banker III at the St. Petersburg location. She has over 5 years of banking experience as a teller, relationship banker and lender. Kindl brings more than 20 years of customer service experience to her new role as a frontline point of contact for our clients in the west Florida market and beyond.
stpetecatalyst.com
Sunken Gardens restores building to open history center
October 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens is opening a history center in the original 1940 entrance and gift shop, a building that until recently held the garden’s tropical birds at night. The birds now have new nighttime accommodations, and the building has been restored with the history exhibits opening to the public Oct. 22, according to the city's website. The new history center will showcase Sunken Gardens’ history and its important role in developing Florida’s tourism industry during the era of Old Florida roadside attractions with never-before seen photos and documents. The organization was able to open the center with funding from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources, the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, Penny for Pinellas and the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.
stpetecatalyst.com
Drift’s co-founder discusses facing the unknown
From a struggling Latino immigrant to establishing a unicorn company in the U.S., Drift CTO and co-founder Elias Torres has learned to face self-doubt and adversity – a journey he hopes will draw inspiration. “I’ve lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the decisions I’ve made … I sold...
stpetecatalyst.com
Event provides an inside look at city projects
KW Commercial Tampa Bay’s leadership welcomed city leaders, developers and realtors to a special event to discuss the state of real estate and highlight five projects in downtown St. Petersburg. Representatives from The Residences at 400 Central, Art House, The Nolen, Orange Station and Reflection St. Pete took the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Red Apple tower progress; Marriott sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Construction of Red Apple Group’s 400 Central project progresses to next phase. Red Apple Group’s 46-story residential condo tower at 400 Central will now enter the next phase of construction. The Suffolk Construction Co. team spearheading the construction of the...
Judd Gives Deputy Blane Lane a Special Honor as He Is Laid to Rest
Blane Lee Lane, 21, achieved in death what he had hoped to earn in a lifelong career with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office: He was promoted to the rank of sheriff by his hero, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Lane was killed in the line of duty a week...
stpetecatalyst.com
Gloria Muñoz is St. Pete’s new Poet Laureate
Mayor Ken Welch and the St. Petersburg City Council honored poet and educator Gloria Muñoz during Thursday’s meeting, naming her the city’s newest Poet Laureate. Muñoz, who teaches Creative Writing at Eckerd College, is the author of Danzirly, winner of the Academy of American Poets’ 2019 Ambroggio Prize, and the Gold Medal Florida Book Award. Her writing has appeared in Puerto del Sol, VIDA Review, Acentos Review, Lumina, the Rumpus, Yes Poetry and elsewhere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stpetecatalyst.com
Squaremouth rebounds after losing 90% of its business
St. Petersburg-based travel insurtech company Squaremouth has rebounded, after teetering on the brink of losing nearly all of its business activity with the onset of the pandemic. “Pre-pandemic, we were averaging hundreds of sales per day. By April 2020, our business came to a standstill, bottoming out at 12 sales...
‘Hoax’ calls draw large police presence at Tampa Bay schools
Law enforcement agencies investigated multiple possible "swatting" calls at schools across Florida Tuesday morning, including in the Bay area.
wmfe.org
Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help
Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
Polk County's disaster recovery center opens
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
Comments / 0