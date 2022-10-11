Read full article on original website
Bubbalooo
4d ago
Massachusetts state lottery should be ashamed of itself as well as the state legislature for allowing the state lottery system thieve money from the poorest and working class populations without paying out winners as they should be. Atleast 50% of the games should be paying off decent hits to these people but hardly any payouts are happening during these tough economic times. You all should be ashamed of yourselves taking money from the poorest while the wealthy capitalist enjoy the most wealth in the history of the world. Shameful thievery of the elderly and disabled poor people by lottery thieving criminals.
Reply(2)
3
