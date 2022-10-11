Having clean clothes is extremely important in life, whether you hand wash, have a washer and dryer at home, or make trips to the laundromat, you do something to have clean clothes. I know that there is a handful of them around town simply from just living here for so long and driving past them so often. I'm aware of laundromats on every side of the city including downtown, except for the north side. I might be crazy, but I don't think the north side of Kalamazoo has a laundromat.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO