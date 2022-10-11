ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1077 WRKR

Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo

Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Is Kalamazoo a ‘Detroit’ or ‘Chicago’ Sports Town?

Kalamazoo is almost EXACTLY halfway between two major metropolitan areas in the U.S. - Detroit, and Chicago. To the east, you have the Lions, Redwings, Tigers, and Pistons. To the west, the Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Bulls. But with such close proximity to both cities, where does Kalamazoo's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman

Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
STURGIS, MI
1077 WRKR

5 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area Costume Contests for Halloween 2022

Bust out that costume! It's time to have a competition. Halloween is just a few weeks away and, hopefully, you've already picked out or planned your costume. Or, maybe you're like me and wait until the last minute forcing yourself to create something out of what you already have at home. Like the year I went as a "tourist" simply because I had a tropical-themed shirt in my closet:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

These Are The Best And Cleanest Laundromats in Kalamazoo

Having clean clothes is extremely important in life, whether you hand wash, have a washer and dryer at home, or make trips to the laundromat, you do something to have clean clothes. I know that there is a handful of them around town simply from just living here for so long and driving past them so often. I'm aware of laundromats on every side of the city including downtown, except for the north side. I might be crazy, but I don't think the north side of Kalamazoo has a laundromat.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years

Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
VICKSBURG, MI
1077 WRKR

Looking Back To When Kalamazoo Had To Ration Sugar

There was a time when even Kalamazoo had to ration out things like meat flour and even sugar. I had no clue that during World War I, there was a federal ration system put in place, and Kalamazoo was doing its part to help "Food Win The War." Looking up what this was all about I learned some interesting history, then made a really cool discovery:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Opening In Kalamazoo

Driving up Drake Rd over the weekend I noticed signage had gone up in the tall executive-looking building next to Nonla Burger nearby Costco at 1750 South Drake Rd. It turns out Kalamazoo is about to get a new Mexican-inspired restaurant expected to open soon. Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas was established in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio and as their website describes, they bring something a little different to the traditional Mexican menu:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Homeless Dogs Airlifted from Puerto Rico and Florida to Kalamazoo

Here's why 127 dogs were just airlifted out of areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian this weekend. One sad fact that many of us forget during natural disasters like Hurricane Ian would be the displaced family pets. Many people have to evacuate or escape in a hurry and are forced to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their dogs at home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
