This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
Starstruck: Kalamazoo Astronomical Society Shares Final Public Observation Dates For 2022
I've said it once, I'll say it a thousand more times: I'm a total space nerd! That's why I'm so thankful we have groups like the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society (KAS) to help us learn about and observe the wonders of the vast universe. If you, your kiddos, or anyone you...
Is Kalamazoo a ‘Detroit’ or ‘Chicago’ Sports Town?
Kalamazoo is almost EXACTLY halfway between two major metropolitan areas in the U.S. - Detroit, and Chicago. To the east, you have the Lions, Redwings, Tigers, and Pistons. To the west, the Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Bulls. But with such close proximity to both cities, where does Kalamazoo's...
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman
Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product
Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
Hastings Factory Worker & Natural Artist Looking To Start Affordable Art Group
Scott Adams is a local factory worker in Hastings and in no way is a teacher, at least in a professional setting. But his love and natural talent for artistry are something he's super passionate about. Because he is a factory worker, he wants others to do it for the...
5 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area Costume Contests for Halloween 2022
Bust out that costume! It's time to have a competition. Halloween is just a few weeks away and, hopefully, you've already picked out or planned your costume. Or, maybe you're like me and wait until the last minute forcing yourself to create something out of what you already have at home. Like the year I went as a "tourist" simply because I had a tropical-themed shirt in my closet:
These Are The Best And Cleanest Laundromats in Kalamazoo
Having clean clothes is extremely important in life, whether you hand wash, have a washer and dryer at home, or make trips to the laundromat, you do something to have clean clothes. I know that there is a handful of them around town simply from just living here for so long and driving past them so often. I'm aware of laundromats on every side of the city including downtown, except for the north side. I might be crazy, but I don't think the north side of Kalamazoo has a laundromat.
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years
Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
Have You Seen This Stunning New Crosswalk Outside the Three Rivers Public Library?
You know what they say, "Reading is FUNdemental!" Upon taking a look at the newly installed crosswalk outside of the Three Rivers Public Library, there's certainly no denying their passion for books. On Monday, October 10 the library located at 88 N Main St. in downtown Three Rivers shared their...
Looking Back To When Kalamazoo Had To Ration Sugar
There was a time when even Kalamazoo had to ration out things like meat flour and even sugar. I had no clue that during World War I, there was a federal ration system put in place, and Kalamazoo was doing its part to help "Food Win The War." Looking up what this was all about I learned some interesting history, then made a really cool discovery:
Wondering What’s Going On in Downtown Otsego? New Business Celebrates Grand Opening
As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, Ace Hardware, and Amish Oak Treasures and More, for example. However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the...
5 Pretty Places to Pop the Question in the Kalamazoo Area
If you're planning on proposing to your significant other, you already know there are a ton of details to sort out. You have to find the right ring, find the right time, and find the right place. Recently, on Kalamazoo's Reddit, someone (I'm going to keep their username private so...
Kzoo Public Library Turns 150, Celebrates with Series of Events
If you missed it, the Kalamazoo Public Library just celebrated its 150th anniversary. Now, they're hosting a series of events that are open to the public to commemorate that milestone. The Kalamazoo Public Library was originally organized in 1860 but didn't open to the public until 1872, according to their...
Formerly House of David, Eden Springs Park in Benton Harbor Offering Halloween Train Rides
We've talked a lot before about the House of David in Benton Harbor and the storied history they made in Southwest Michigan, but these last few months of 2022 they'll be focusing their energy on helping people ring in the holidays. Now known as Eden Springs Park located at 739...
Fact or Fiction: Is This Gravestone in Battle Creek Cemetery Actually Crying?
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Opening In Kalamazoo
Driving up Drake Rd over the weekend I noticed signage had gone up in the tall executive-looking building next to Nonla Burger nearby Costco at 1750 South Drake Rd. It turns out Kalamazoo is about to get a new Mexican-inspired restaurant expected to open soon. Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas was established in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio and as their website describes, they bring something a little different to the traditional Mexican menu:
Homeless Dogs Airlifted from Puerto Rico and Florida to Kalamazoo
Here's why 127 dogs were just airlifted out of areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian this weekend. One sad fact that many of us forget during natural disasters like Hurricane Ian would be the displaced family pets. Many people have to evacuate or escape in a hurry and are forced to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their dogs at home.
